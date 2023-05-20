War Dead | The Finnish search team will not go to Russia this summer for security reasons

Up to 10,000 fallen Finns are still missing on the ground in Russia.

Finn the search team for the war dead will not go to Russia this summer for security reasons, says the chairman Pertti Suominen From the association for cherishing the memory of the war dead. At the same time, he reminds that until now the cooperation in repatriating the dead of the Finnish Army and the Red Army who remained in the field has gone well.

“We now decided to prioritize the safety of the searchers. That there would be no problems if and when we went to the Russian side. That has its own risks at the moment. In principle, the plans that we should send (from the search trip) to Russia would probably be processed there,” says Suominen.

Searched for dead heroes in Russia Slava Skokov on the other hand, says that the situation in the search for Finnish war dead in Russian Karelia has not changed much since Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine.

“It is essential that during the search it is not possible to know in advance whether the war dead found underground is a soldier of the Red Army or the Finnish army. For that reason, Finnish hero killers are also still found on the Russian side,” Skokov told STT.

Skokov, who is seeking asylum in Finland, has been a member of a group of military archaeologists from St. Petersburg. According to him, a group called Karelian Valli has found the remains of about 450 Red Army soldiers and 135 Finnish soldiers.

“The found Finnish dead are now still handed over to Finland for burial. But I can’t predict how the situation might change,” adds Skokov.

The search for the fallen has been reciprocal in the way that Russian search teams have been looking for the dead of the Red Army who remained on Finland’s side.

Some According to Skokov, the crisis in relations between Western countries and Russia has already had an impact on the search for the war dead. According to him, the found Finnish war dead are no longer reported on social media in Russia.

“Handing over the dead means that its organizers are dealing with foreigners. Nowadays, no one can predict what might follow. That’s why the dead are handed over in secret.”

Currently, the Russian authorities do not participate in the extradition of the deceased to Finland. According to Skokov, it has been – in Russian terms – “somewhat forbidden” for some years.

On the former front, the Karelian Isthmus, groups have been operating without permission for searches for years.

“They might be looking for war scrap and coins, for example. They usually hand over the war dead they find to Russian registered search groups.”

Finnish according to him, the association authorized by the Finnish Ministry of Defense has visited Vyborg once a year. The association collects the remains of Finnish soldiers found in Russia for burial in their homeland.

“I believe that this arrangement can continue.”

There is still a lot of work to be done in finding the lost and bringing them home. Suominen and Skokov both estimate that up to 10,000 fallen Finnish soldiers are still not found on the ground in Russia.

On Sunday, the annual memorial day for the fallen is celebrated in different parts of Finland. On the anniversary, 48 unidentified Finnish soldiers will be buried in Lappeenranta.