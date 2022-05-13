The cities that suffered the highest direct losses are Mariupol, Kharkiv and Chernihiv

The cost of direct damage to civil and military infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24 totals more than US$94 billion – R$483 billion at current prices. The estimate is from KSE (Kiev School of Economics).

The analysis was supported by the government of Ukraine. The value corresponds only to infrastructure damage documented in public sources. According to the analysis, the cities that suffered the highest direct losses are Mariupol ($9.9 billion), Kharkiv ($7.1 billion) and Chernihiv ($4.2 billion).

The researchers said that since the beginning of the war, at least 208 factories and companies, 508 health institutions, 562 kindergartens, 156 warehouses, 992 educational institutions, 295 bridges, 102 religious buildings, 83 administrative buildings, 27 oil and 12 civilian airports were damaged, destroyed or seized by Russia.

KSE economists have estimated the cost of the war to Ukraine’s economy to range from US$564 billion to US$600 billion. The amount considers both the direct losses calculated by the researchers and the indirect ones – such as a drop in GDP (Gross Domestic Product), cessation of investment, outflow of labor, costs for defense and social support.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced on May 5 the launch of United24 –Ukrainian government fundraising website. The donations will go directly to the National Bank of Ukraine and will be distributed for medical assistance, defense and reconstruction of the country.

In an interview with Financial Times published on May 9, the head of foreign policy at European Union, Josep Borrellsaid the bloc countries should consider seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.