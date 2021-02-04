Dominic Ongwen was found guilty of, among other things, murder, sexual slavery and child abduction. She also received an extraordinary sentence for getting pregnant for coercion.

Ugandan former guerrilla commander Dominic Ongwen was found guilty at the International Criminal Court on Thursday of war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to Reuters. Judges at a Dutch court in The Hague found Ongwen guilty of, among other things, murder, sexual slavery, child abduction and torture.

Ongwen also received the first International Criminal Court verdict on getting pregnant for forced as a war crime, Reuters reports. He was found guilty of 61 of a total of 70 war crimes and crimes against humanity he was charged with.

The verdict received by Ongwen has not yet been announced on Thursday.

Ongwen participated in the atrocities in northern Uganda in the early 2000s Joseph Konyn under the LRA of the Lord’s Resistance Army led by. Ongwen was considered to have acted voluntarily in the crimes committed between 2002 and 2005.

The atrocities committed under Ongwen had, among other things, forced children to take part in fighting and killed civilians, including babies.

The trial took years. What made the case special was that Ongwen was said to have been the first person before the Hague Criminal Court to be accused of the same crimes of which he himself was a victim. The LRA abducted Ongwen when he was young and trained him as a child soldier.