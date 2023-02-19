The war in Ukraine It will remain in the collective memory for its harsh images: civilian corpses with their hands tied behind their backs in the streets of Bucha after the Russian withdrawal, a bloody stuffed animal at the Kramatorsk station, a bombed-out maternity hospital in Mariupoletc.

Almost 65,000 alleged war crimes have been reported, according to the Justice Commissioner at the European Commission, Didier Reynders. Russian troops are accused of executions, rapes, torture and kidnapping of children (more than 16,000 sent to Russia or territories under its control, according to kyiv).



UN investigators accused them in September of committing war crimes “on a large scale”. Ukraine has been accused of committing war crimes against Russian prisoners, but without comparison with the facts imputed to Moscow. The International Criminal Court opened on March 2, 2022 an investigation for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

(We recommend: An entire Syrian family died in a fire after surviving the earthquake.)

In the suburb of Bucha, near kyiv, hundreds of bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops in March. The killings drew international condemnation and accusations of war crimes, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

The recent bombardments in Ukrainian territory have put the population on maximum alert. See also Commotion in American football, great star found dead

The truth is that the UN has registered at least 441 Russian war crimes in Ukraine from February 24 to April 6, 2022. This is stated in a report presented by the high commissioner of the institution for human rights, Volker Turk. Specifically, the text includes the murders of 341 men, 72 women, 20 boys and eight girls, and focuses especially on violations committed in 102 towns in the kyiv, Chernikov and Sumi regions.

“There are strong indications that the summary executions documented in the report could constitute deliberate killings, a war crime,” Türk told a special session of the Human Rights Council on Ukraine. The study, which details about a hundred of these murders, was produced after three field visits.

(Suggested reading: Prince Harry is threatened by Al Qaeda after confessing to killing 25 Afghans.)

Ukrainian officials have documented multiple cases of sexual abuse of women, children and men by Russian forces who authorities say use rape and sexual crimes as weapons of war. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the United Nations and NGOs already document thousands of them.

So far, the only reported war crime case since the invasion began is that of a 21-year-old Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian. Vadim Shishimarin has accepted that he shot a 62-year-old man days after the invasion began. And he faces a life sentence.

There are strong indications that the summary executions documented in the report could constitute deliberate killings, a war crime

For its part, Germany collected “hundreds” of evidence that war crimes were committed in Ukraine, its attorney general said in an interview, calling for the creation of an international mechanism to try those responsible. “Right now our focus is on the mass killings in Bucha and on the attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine”prosecutor Peter Frank told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

(It may interest you: Chaos in the Paris shopping center after the death of a man was reported).

Much of the evidence was collected through interviews with refugees. The objective is “to prepare a possible subsequent judicial process, either in Germany, with our foreign partners or before an international court”Frank declared. The prosecutor’s office has already used the principle of universal justice to try Syrians for atrocities committed during the war in this country. This principle makes it possible to prosecute certain serious crimes regardless of the place where they were committed.

His office began collecting information in March 2022, shortly after the invasion. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called in January for a tribunal to be set up to circumvent the fact that the International Criminal Court cannot prosecute Russia for possible war crimes. “Who do we want to bring to justice? To the leaders of the State – those who made the decision to start the war – and to the people who at the highest level of the army carry out this decision”, said Frank.

More In-Depth News

Algeria sued Spain for hindering its relations with the European Union

The letter that arrived 100 years later at its destination

Trans law: the implications of the new legislation approved by Spain

AFP

paris and berlin