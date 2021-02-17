The International Criminal Court (ICC) is dealing with war crimes committed in the Central African Republic. The trial of Alfred Yekatom Rombhot and Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona, two leaders of the so-called anti-balaka movement, opened on February 16, 2021 in The Hague. They are accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed between December 2013 and August 2014 in the Central African Republic. They would notably be at the origin of the “Boeing market” attack in Bangui, which had killed a dozen Muslim traders.

According to the charges set out on the first day of the trial, the list of crimes committed in the Central African Republic by the two accused is long: murder, forcible transfer of population, deprivation of liberty, torture, persecution, cruel treatment, mutilation, attack on buildings intended for religion, destruction of the adversary’s property, enlistment of children under 15. Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona is also being prosecuted for rape.

“The evidence in this case will establish the criminal responsibility of Ngaïssona and Yekatom beyond a reasonable doubt”, prosecutor Kweku Vanderpuye said in court.

“The opening of the trial is an important step for the justice of the victims of brutal crimes committed in the latest conflict in the Central African Republic” Elise Keppler, NGO Human Rights Watch to AFP

Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona would have been “the highest ruler” anti-balaka militias, according to the ICC. He was arrested in France in December 2018 before being transferred to The Hague. He was at the time president of the Central African Football Federation and a member of the executive committee of the African Football Confederation (CAF). In 2019, FIFA banned it “any activity related to football”.

Alfred Yekatom, a deputy, was the first suspect to be handed over to the ICC as part of his investigation into the Central African Republic, opened in 2014. Still a member of the Central African parliament, he is currently replaced by a deputy. He “would have commanded a group of about 3,000“anti-balaka fighters, according to the court.

By virtue of their former functions – Minister of Sports for one and leader of armed groups for the other – Ngaïssona and Yekatom knew that the militias under their control “destroyed mosques, decimated communities, deported Muslims, committed murders and raped women and children “, had hammered the accusation.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into crimes committed between 2012 and 2014 at the request of the Central African government. Fatou Bensouda assured, from the start, that officials from both camps – anti-balaka and Seleka – would be prosecuted. On January 24, Mahamat Saïd, commander in the Seleka, was transferred to the ICC prison in The Hague, also on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. He too should soon appear before international justice.