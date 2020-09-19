Eric Danboy Bagale, former head of the custody of deposed President François Bozizé, is being prosecuted in particular for “complicity in crimes against humanity” and “complicity in war crimes”.

A former guardian of the deposed Central African President François Bozizé (2003-2013) was indicted in Paris on Friday September 18, in particular for “complicity in crimes against humanity” and “complicity in war crimes”, then locked up.

Arrested on Tuesday in eastern France, Eric Danboy Bagale, a 41-year-old Central African, was also indicted for “acts of torture” and “criminal association with a view to preparing for a war crime” for acts committed between 2007 and 2014 “as head of the presidential guard (…) then as head of anti-balaka militias”, specifies the national anti-terrorism prosecution (Pnat) in a press release.

Eric Danboy Bagale was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday by the Central Office for the Fight against Crimes Against Humanity, Genocides and War Crimes (OCLCHGCG) and the Besançon gendarmerie research section. This arrest was ordered by the “crimes against humanity” pole of the Pnat, as part of an investigation opened in May 2017 and now entrusted to specialized investigating judges of the Paris court.

The name of Eric Danboy Bagale appeared among the “Liberators”, name given to the comrades in arms of General Bozizé who brought him to power in 2003 by overthrowing President Ange-Félix Patassé. Member of the Gbaya ethnic group, as Francois Bozizé, the officer had become a senior official within the anti-balaka militias. These armed groups were formed to fight the Seleka militias, an alliance of rebels from the predominantly Muslim north of the country, who ousted President Bozizé from power in 2013.

The numerous massacres perpetrated by the two camps plunged this country, among the poorest in Africa, into the third civil war in its history. According to the UN, which accused the two coalitions of war crimes, between 3,000 and 6,000 people died, mostly civilians, between 2013 and 2015.

“This is the first indictment in a procedure initiated by the Pnat concerning acts committed in the Central African Republic”, specifies the press release. French justice has taken up this case by virtue of universal jurisdiction which authorizes it to prosecute suspects of war crimes or crimes against humanity if they pass through or reside on French territory.