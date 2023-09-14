Thursday, September 14, 2023
War crimes | At least 13 mass graves have reportedly been found in Sudan, says the UN

September 14, 2023
September 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
War crimes | At least 13 mass graves have reportedly been found in Sudan, says the UN

The mass graves are in West Darfur.

from Sudan at least 13 mass graves have reportedly been found, says the UN Mission in Sudan message service in Xi.e. in the former Twitter.

According to the embassy, ​​the mass graves located in Geneina and the surrounding areas of Western Darfur are the result of attacks on civilians by paramilitary RSF forces and paramilitary Arab groups fighting with the country’s armed forces. Most of these civilians are representatives of the Masalit community.

An update by The UN Mission in Sudan documents these violations with its UN colleagues. If they are confirmed, they may meet the hallmarks of a war crime.


