War crimes According to the preliminary investigation, a man from Tampere used the name of Angel Gabriel and committed brutal war crimes in Liberia

Gibril Massaquoi managed to live in Tampere for 10 years, but then the Central Criminal Police became interested in his previous activities. Massaquoi had been the public face of the Sierra Leone rebel group for years, and is now accused of serious war crimes in Liberia.

Troop killed people like ants, and they ate human flesh every day. Human flesh was also eaten by the leader of the Sierra Leonean military Gibril Massaquoi.

This was stated during interrogations by the Central Criminal Police (CPC), a witness, code-named Civilian 1. He is now a little over 30 years old, but at the time of the incident he was a schoolboy.

The crimes took place in Nyehun, Liberia, West Africa. The schoolboy was abducted on a soldiers ’journey from the forest where he had tried to hide, like so many others.

The boy first encountered Massaquo when the abducted mob had been taken to Popolahun. There, Massaquoi showed, according to the man, which of the crowds brought from the forest were to be executed.

“Massaquoi was the leader.”

This is one of about 130 reports collected by the krp about events in Liberia about 20 years ago.

The stories include descriptions of summary executions, rapes, incisions in the bellies of pregnant women, the burning of large numbers of people inside houses, and cannibalism, or cannibalism.

Witnesses remember the names of the men involved in the atrocities. One of the recurring names is Gibril Massaquoi, “Boss”. He was known by numerous other names as well. One of them was Angel Gabriel aka Angel Gabriel.

Gibril For years, Massaquioi was the face of the Revolutionary United Front. He advanced to a high position in the organization and made statements to the international media as the speaking head of the rebel force.

Massaquioi moved to Tampere in 2008 due to an agreement between the Finnish state and the Special Court for War Crimes in Sierra Leone. He currently has a permanent residence permit in Finland.

Massaquo was previously heard by the Special Court as a witness to the events in Sierra Leone, but on the basis of a recent preliminary investigation, he himself committed serious crimes during Liberia’s Second Civil War in 1999-2003.

Massaquoi himself has repeatedly denied responsibility for the atrocities in West Africa.

The main hearing in the trial will begin on Wednesday, so the pre-trial report currently provides the most accurate picture of the authorities’ investigations.

Terror took place in a situation where the wars of Sierra Leone and Liberia were linked.

Rebel troops RUF had fought against Sierra Leone government forces in the country’s civil war between 1991 and 2002. The RUF got a seat in the country’s government in 1999 but was on the verge of disintegration due to internal disputes.

President of Liberia Charles Taylor took advantage of the situation and called on loyal RUF soldiers to fight on the Liberian side.

Taylor had been a warlord in Liberia’s first civil war, which ran from 1989 to 1996. Taylor’s National Patriotic Front Liberia had originally equipped and trained the RUF. The RUF, for its part, launched the Civil War in Sierra Leone in 1991.

In Sierra Leone, the International Special Court has ruled for war crimes for years, and no one can be blamed for those acts. Instead, a recent investigation focused on what was happening in Liberia.

Following Taylor’s invitation, some 200 RUF fighters moved in December 1999, first to northern Liberia and later to the capital, Monrovia, and the rest of the country.

According to the information gathered during the pre-trial investigation, RUF soldiers were guilty of serious crimes at that time, partly on Massaquo’s orders. The pre-trial investigation and the charges also stem from the fact that Massaquoi did not always remain a mere commander in his actions.

Civil 5, a boy between the ages of 12 and 14 at the time of the incident, says Angel Gabriel killed a teenage girl and boy in front of his eyes in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia.

Angel Gabriel said, “Before you see God, you must see an angel.” He then sliced ​​the girl’s and boy’s throats open with a sharp stick.

The sentence seems to have been his favorite, as many other witnesses say Angel Gabriel said something similar in very different situations.

Civilian 7 was in his twenties when he collided with a military force while looking for food for his children with other women. One of the soldiers introduced himself as Angel Gabriel. The man said all the women belonged to him, and if anyone objected, he would be killed.

Angel Gabriel chose one woman. He began taking the woman to be raped at a military base, but this resisted. Gabriel brought him back and shot him to death.

Gabriel said he had to face him before he met Jesus, the witness said.

As one on Monday, more than 30 abducted people were transported to the village of Hassala in Kamatahu, remembered by a witness codenamed Civilian 4. The victims were locked inside a house and the house was set on fire.

The witness himself did not see the case, but it also affects him. He lists on paper three people he knows have died in the fire. One name is followed by the entry: with baby.

Before the burning, the soldiers took seven naked women from the house, who were taken to another place. The next day, all the women were found tied up and killed.

Civil 13, a boy about ten years old at the time of the incident, says Gabriel was ordered to burn the house and the people inside it.

“The soldiers surrounded the house and set fire to it. No one came out of the house. When the commander issued the order, the soldiers did not hesitate but acted quickly. There were more villagers, but they were afraid they would be killed. ”

Civilian 14, a man in his nearly twenties at the time of the incident, remembers well what Angel Gabriel did while the house rumbled.

“Commander Angel stood outside the house, hitting himself in the chest saying that I am the angel that you have to face before God.”

Massaquoi has been in custody for suspected crimes since March 2020. During the investigation, suspicion has arisen that he is trying to influence witness accounts.

At the beginning of November, the cleaner found paper notes in the family meeting room of Vantaa Prison. The day before, Massaquo had been in a state-supervised meeting with his family. The patches were found near the toilet door.

Based on the notes, Massaquoi tried to convey different messages to “Mike and all my witnesses”. Among other things, to one defense witness, he signaled that “my only nickname you know is Gibo”.

After the family reunion, instruction notes written by Massaquoi were found in the prison meeting room.­

Massaquoi denied during interrogations that he had tried to guide witnesses but admitted to writing the notes.

After finding the notes, the police demanded that in future only English be allowed at family reunions. Massaquoi did not agree to the condition, so no family reunions have been arranged since then.

Massaquoin contact has so far been limited and it has therefore not been possible to interview him. His pre-written response to the charges is also scarce, so more detailed answers will only be heard as the trial progresses.

Massaquoi himself denies the crimes and also that he has been in Liberia since June 2001.

A lawyer defending Massaquo Kaarle Gummerus has previously stated what the defense litigation will focus on.

“The trial will very much focus on how the evidence obtained in the case has been obtained and what matters may have affected the content of the witness accounts,” his lawyer, Kaarle Gummerus, said when the charges were brought last Monday.

Although several witnesses have spoken of Massaquo and Angel Gabriel, several witnesses had trouble identifying him from the lineup during the pre-trial investigation. However, many saw that the Massaquoi shown to them in the video was the same person they had shown. Some witnesses, in turn, recognized Massaquo’s image.

Also during the investigation, Gummerus questioned how reliable the evidence gathered could be considered.

“I always have that kind of fear when talking to people from different cultures that the meaning or nature of the stories can be very different from ours. Is it correctly understood in the investigation, does the defense understand it correctly, and what kind of frame of reference does it set by the right that hears it once? ”