São Paulo, 30 – The World Bank assesses that violence in the Middle East has so far had a “limited” impact, but adds that problems in the energy market could intensify food insecurity. In the Perspective for Commodity Markets report, the institution says that the global economy is in a “much better” position than in the 1970s to deal with a major shock in oil prices, but warns that an escalation in the conflict in the Middle East, within a framework Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would take global commodity markets “into uncharted waters.”

The World Bank says the report offers a preliminary assessment of the short-term implications of the conflict on commodity markets. The study concludes that the effects should be limited if the conflict does not spread.

In the institution’s base scenario, oil prices are expected to average US$90 a barrel in the current quarter, before falling to an average of US$81 a barrel next year, as the economy slows. “General commodity prices are expected to fall 4.1% next year”, he believes.

The World Bank says agricultural commodity prices are also expected to decline next year as supply increases. Base metal prices are expected to fall 5% in 2024, while commodity prices are expected to stabilize in 2025, he adds.

In the World Bank’s assessment, the effects of the conflict on commodity markets have been “so far limited”. Oil prices in general have grown by around 6% since the start of the conflict, he points out, while the prices of agricultural commodities, most metals and other commodities have barely moved.

The outlook for commodity prices would worsen quickly if the conflict escalates. The report outlines three potential risk scenarios, based on past contexts since the 1970s. The World Bank believes that the effects would depend mainly on the degree of problems for the oil supply.

In a scenario of more limited problems, global oil supply would be reduced by 500,000 to 2 million barrels per day, as in the Libyan civil war in 2011. In this case, the price would rise between 3% and 13%, in compared to the average for the current quarter, at a range between US$93 and US$102 per barrel.

In an “average” scenario of problems, the situation would be equivalent to that of the war in Iraq in 2003, with a cut in supply of between 3 and 5 million barrels per day. This would lead to a 21% to 35% rise in oil prices, between US$109 and US$121 a barrel. Already one of the biggest problems, it would be comparable to the Arab oil embargo of 1973, with a decline of 6 to 8 million barrels in the global supply of oil and an increase of 56% to 75% in the price of oil, at US$ 140 to US $157 a barrel.

In the event of a severe shock, food insecurity would intensify, not only in the affected region, but across the world, warns the World Bank. The scenario so far of modest impacts reflects the global capacity to absorb shocks in the price of oil, he assesses. In the event of an escalation in the conflict, however, policymakers in developed countries would have to adopt measures to manage potential increases in inflation, he warns.

As a best option, the World Bank suggests improvements in the social security network, diversification of food sources, increased efficiency in food production and trade. In the longer term, it advocates that all countries can strengthen their energy security by accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources.