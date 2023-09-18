A week after the devastating passage of Storm Daniel on Libyan soil, the situation in the African country is increasingly alarming. With more than 800 buildings destroyed, thousands injured and a death toll that local authorities estimate may rise to 20,000 deaths, Libya is experiencing one of the worst tragedies in its history. However, in a country fractured into two governments, it is worth asking. Could the Libyan catastrophe have been avoided?

Houses destroyed and hundreds of bodies that continue to be returned by the sea to the coast day after day, this is the portrait of Libya after the storm, whose real impact remains unknown, as efforts to recover the bodies of the fatal victims and rescue the missing continue their course.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) shared a figure of 11,300 deaths, although the Red Crescent has distanced itself from those numbers, stating that “figures change” and that a specific total cannot yet be confirmed. .

Amid the uncertainty in numbers, dozens of survivors have to bear the pain of reality after the disaster.

“We still don’t know anything, we hear rumors, some try to reassure us, others say we have to leave the city or stay here. We have no water or resources,” said Wasfi, a resident of Derna, a coastal city where the impact of the storm It was greater than anywhere else in the country.

In Derna, however, it was not only the passage of Cyclone Daniel itself that caused the havoc that left the homes of more than 100,000 people destroyed. The key to understanding the root of the catastrophe lies in the collapse of two dams in the vicinity of the city.

Several people search for survivors in the rubble of a building that collapsed during flooding after Mediterranean Storm Daniel passed through the eastern Libyan city of Derna, on September 14, 2023. © AFP / Abdullah Doma

30 million cubic centimeters devastated Derna

Two dams about 70 meters high were located upstream from the coastal city, functioning as aquifer reserves that supplied the water consumption of the inhabitants in Derna.

However, the dense rains caused by the passage of Cyclone Daniel on September 10 caused the fracture of both dams, which finally led to the total collapse of the structures and the release of industrial quantities of water towards the city.

Experts mention that approximately 30 million cubic centimeters of liquid, which would represent around 12,000 Olympic swimming pools, flooded the city, dragging everything in its path.

The water violently expelled after the failure of the dams was the real executioner of the thousands of people who were left under the rubble of their homes and whose families are still waiting for the sea to return their inert bodies. The obscene was born when some voices suggested that the failure of the dams was imminent.

“The flood was caused by the dam, there was a dam next to the valley and it was not fixed. It was known that it would collapse very, very soon since 2007. Another warning in 2011, another warning in 2017. A lot of money was spent to fix it, but “It was never fixed,” said Awad Alshalwy, an English teacher in Derna who has helped in the mass burial of bodies in the city that, according to UN figures, there are already around 1,000 bodies.

A member of the Libyan Red Crescent walks in a flooded area, near a submerged vehicle, in Derna, in the east of the country, in an image released on September 14, 2023 © – / Libyan Red Crescent/AFP

City authorities argue that both dams had not been maintained since 2002 and assure that investigations to find those responsible for possible negligence “are underway.”

Meanwhile, some voices question the effectiveness of governance divided by a civil conflict that, after more than a decade, continues to complicate the administration of the Libyan State.

Libya “at a dead end”

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s government in 2011, backed by a NATO intervention in the territory, Libya has been immersed between two governments divided to the east and west, which coexist with dozens of irregular armed militias in a kind of state. feudal, in which no one recognizes anyone’s authority.

The western side is governed by Abdelhamid Dabeiba, a 61-year-old millionaire who is believed to be close to the Gaddafi family and enjoys international recognition. To the east, Khalifa Hafter is the one who has achieved ‘de facto’ control at 80 years of age and with the support of nations such as Russia and Egypt.

For Omer Freixa, Argentine Africanist historian and professor at the University of Buenos Aires, the stability of Libya “was truncated” since the fall of Gaddafi, which has in turn caused the devastation brought about by Cyclone Daniel to not be understood. for “merely natural causes.”

A man sits next to the graves of flash flood victims in Derna, Libya, Friday, September 15, 2023. © AP / Yousef Murad

“It deepens thanks to the picture of a disunited country in general, after more than a decade sunk in a conflict in what seems to be a dead end, and, more specifically, the lack of infrastructure maintenance,” Freixa said for France. 24 in Spanish.

The Argentine historian also states that, since the assassination of the controversial Libyan leader, the African country has gone from being “a very orderly territory” to “what is called a failed or collapsed state.”

12 years of instability and counting

It has been almost 12 years since the death of Muammar Gaddafi. What for many meant a door of hope for the country, today has meant nothing more than constant war in a State that was left with a power vacuum as big as the countless armed factions that have the desire to fill it.

In an interview with France 24 in Spanish, Jorge Ángel Sosa Márquez, a full-time Mexican academic at the Universidad Iberoamericana Puebla, explained that, deep down, the differences that are currently perceived within Tripoli respond to a struggle in which “the existence of a single Libya.”

“If Libya has not managed to recover its stability, it is because, in this context of civil and geopolitical war, a republic of militias has been formed in two parallel governments that dispute negotiations with internal irregular armed groups and with the interests of big capital. extractive,” said Márquez.

The Mexican also points to a “corrupt succession of governments” after the death of Gaddafi, highly influenced by the geopolitical game on the international board, and which has ended with chaos within Tripoli.

General view of the city of Derna on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. © AP / Jamal Alkomaty

“It is geopolitical interests that have led to the ruptures, corruptions and instabilities of Libya and the region, so important for the survival of Europe,” mentioned the academic.

Political differences, corruption, and external interests seeking to take advantage of government instability in the country not only translate into crude images and shocking headlines.

Power struggles within Libya cost lives, not only directly in relation to the armed conflict, but also indirectly with a complicated governance that is known to be unable to maintain basic services for its population.

The catastrophe of Cyclone Daniel reveals the deficient administrative capacity of the two rival administrations, with controversies in the distribution of international humanitarian aid among citizens and cross-pointing in the search for those responsible.

In a spiral of uncontrolled tragedy, Libya mourns for its dead and seeks answers within a flooded city, full of bodies and questions.

With Reuters and local media