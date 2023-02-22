The outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine mobilized the media from all over the world and, a year later, journalists working on the front are surprised by the resistance of the country invaded by Russian troops and the intensity of the fighting.

When the invasion began on February 24, 2022, “everyone thought: ‘these poor Ukrainians, they are very, very brave, it’s great to see how they fight, but in two months this will be over,’” recalls Florence Aubenas, envoy special feature of the French newspaper Le Monde. This veteran war correspondent has been to the front five times.

Unlike other forgotten wars in the world, the economic and geopolitical implications of this bloody conflict are too great to ignore. Although, in fact, in the Donbass basin, eastern Ukraine, a bloody war was already being fought between Kiev and the pro-Russian separatists since 2014, without arousing great passions.

Already last year, “12,000 Ukrainian and foreign journalists were accredited” to cover Ukraine’s war against its invading neighbor.

“It’s huge”, says Jeanne Cavelier, from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), who mentions “a land with easy access for newsrooms, especially European ones”.

– Russian censorship –

Access from the other side of the front is much more difficult, if not impossible, explains British reporter Tim Judah (The Economist).

“It’s the main difference between this war and many others I’ve covered” laments this journalist who still hasn’t been able to confirm whether Ukrainian forces bombed civilians in Donetsk, as the pro-Russians claim.

“We try to do things in a balanced way, but the fact is that it is more difficult on the Russian side”, confirms reporter Emmanuel Peuchot, who reinforced the AFP office in Kiev.

Russian authorities organized highly controlled trips to the front for the international press until the summer months of 2022. Since then, Western vehicles are no longer welcome, and this coincides with the difficulties of the Russian Army. Only a select few can go to the front.

Any information that Russian military authorities deem to be slanderous could lead to criminal sanctions.

So far, eight journalists have been killed in the war and 19 wounded, according to RSF’s provisional report.

In the last six months there have been no more deaths, but the bombings are intense and the teams at the front suffer “intense mental fatigue”, explains the head of reporting for the French group TF1, Thierry Thuillier, whose teams spend an average of three weeks at the front.

– “Tiredness” –

“It’s a fatigue that is not visible, that we don’t all feel the same way, because we face questions of life and death”, confirms TF1 reporter Michel Scott, Ukraine.

The scale of this conflict is unprecedented since World War II, says this veteran war correspondent, who claims to have covered “dozens of conflicts over the past 30 years”.

The armies use “extremely modern” means and the balance of human losses “almost did not decrease from the beginning”.

“Each conflict has its particularity in terms of risks, in this case it is bombing”, with “the entire imaginable range of missiles and howitzers”.

The reporter of the Arab network Al-Jazeera, Hoda Abdel-Hamid, however, stated that the lines of the front “are clear” and that “the danger zones are well defined”, although “the cities suffer bombings”.

Compared to the chaos, poverty and looting of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, “order reigns and institutions work” in Ukraine.

Special envoy for Spanish radio Cadena Ser, Nicolás Castellano explains that his job is “very easy” compared to the coverage he has done in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and South Sudan.

“We have internet at any time, we can send information from anywhere, take a train”, explains this reporter, who also says that, in Ukraine, he doesn’t need to “fight” with his superiors to go live.

All interviewed special envoys confirm that they will still return to Ukraine.

The conflict “will last a long time”, predicts Emmanuel Peuchot. “I would like to see peace and negotiations. And when this country is rebuilt, I would also love to be there”, confides journalist Maryse Burgot, from France Télévisions, returning from her seventh mission at the front.