Wounded VGTRK war correspondent Poddubny transferred from intensive care to burn unit

VGTRK war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny, wounded by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region, was transferred from intensive care to the burns department, as 20 percent of the journalist’s body was affected by fire. According to the Baza publication, Poddubny has begun to recover, and doctors have already allowed his family and friends to visit him.

On the evening of August 7, a Ukrainian drone in the Kursk region attacked the car in which Poddubny was covering events in the Russian region. He was urgently hospitalized in serious condition. The journalist was diagnosed with multiple burns and a head injury.

The next day, Poddubny was taken to Moscow and hospitalized at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Care. The capital’s health department reported that the journalist was placed in intensive care.

Poddubny stated that he was shell-shocked

Earlier, Poddubny revealed details about his condition after being wounded. The war correspondent reported that he not only received multiple burns, but was also concussed.

“I don’t remember anything, I’m concussed, it’s hard for me to say anything yet. Everything is still not very good [себя чувствую]“I’m in intensive care,” he said on August 11.

In his first interview after the incident, Poddubny also spoke about the moment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack.

“I remember that there was fire in the car, I remember that they shot at the car, I remember that I desperately wanted to live,” the war correspondent reported.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

Putin called Poddubny and wished him recovery

On the war correspondent’s birthday, August 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin called him and wished him a speedy recovery.

It is also reported that the head of state wished the journalist a speedy return to work after being injured.

Poddubny was part of a group of journalists with whom the president held a meeting in 2023 on the situation in the special military operation zone. The Russian leader’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov then said that Putin appreciated the dialogue with military correspondents and would continue it.