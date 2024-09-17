War correspondent Poddubny: Fierce battles for Seversk will take place in the DPR

Fierce battles for the city of Seversk will be fought in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Such a development of events on the front was predicted by VGTRK military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny in Telegram.

“There will be fierce battles for Seversk, which acts as a “covering center” for the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the Krasnolimansk and Slavyansk-Kramatorsk directions,” the war correspondent wrote. Poddubny added that the Russian Armed Forces are currently slowly but surely advancing toward this city.