VGTRK war correspondent Poddubny gave his first interview after the UAV attack in the Kursk region

VGTRK military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny gave his first interview after the attack by a Ukrainian drone in the Kursk region and the serious injury he suffered. He shared his impressions with journalist Yevgeny Popov.

I remember there was fire in the car, I remember that they shot at the car, I remember that I desperately wanted to live Evgeniy Poddubnymilitary correspondent of VGTRK

The war correspondent, who was covering events in the Kursk region, was attacked by a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the evening of August 7. He managed to survive the drone strike, but was urgently hospitalized in serious condition. The journalist was diagnosed with multiple burns and a head injury.

Photo: Gabriel Grigorov / RIA Novosti

The wounded war correspondent was found on the road by a Muscovite evacuating his parents

Muscovite Nikolai Rylsky found the wounded Russian correspondent on the road, after which he handed him over to volunteers.

“I tried to drive into Sudzha. On the way down the hill there were already the first burnt cars. Some drone worked on me. I saw a shadow and an explosion on the side of the road out of the corner of my eye. I turned around and drove back. I saw Evgeny’s burnt car [Поддубного]“,” Rilsky said.

He said that he put Poddubny in his car and drove him to the hospital. On the way to the medical facility, Rylsky tried to talk to the war correspondent so that he would not lose consciousness. According to him, the journalist’s clothes were soaked in blood and all torn.

Related materials:

Moscow Demands International Organizations Condemn Poddubny’s Assassination Attempt

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA) Maria Zakharova called on international organizations to condemn Ukraine’s assassination attempt on Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny. The statement was published on the website of the foreign policy department.

We are confident that those guilty of attempting to kill the Russian journalist will face inevitable punishment Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat added that international organizations must immediately respond to what happened and strongly condemn the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The UN recalled that the attack on the war correspondent in the war zone violated the Geneva Conventions

The official representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Elizabeth Throssell commented on the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Yevgeny Poddubny. She recalled that attacks on war correspondents in the war zone violate the Geneva Conventions.

“We are aware of reports that a journalist was injured in the Kursk region on August 7. While we cannot comment on this incident, the general message is that journalists covering conflicts are protected under international humanitarian law,” the organization’s spokesperson said.

She added that both sides in the conflict are prohibited from harming journalists. Moreover, the laws oblige the warring parties to defend the rights of correspondents if they are captured.

In addition, the office of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres responded to the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Representatives of the organization called for the protection of the civilian population, noting that the situation in the region is of great concern.