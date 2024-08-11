War correspondent Poddubny recalled the fire and desperate desire to live during the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

VGTRK military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny recalled his desire to live during the assassination attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on him. He gave details about the Ukrainian attack in his first interview after being wounded, journalist Yevgeny Popov reports in his Telegram-channel.

“I remember that there was fire in the car, I remember that they shot at the car, I remember that I desperately wanted to live,” the war correspondent said.