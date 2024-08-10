War correspondent Alexander Kots: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have changed their tactics in the Kursk region

Ukrainian troops have changed their tactics in the Kursk region, deciding not to engage in protracted battles for cities. This was reported by Komsomolskaya Pravda military correspondent Alexander Kots.

According to the war correspondent, the Ukrainian military is trying to bypass Korenevo from both sides in order to cut the artery between different parts of the Kursk region, but they are not succeeding. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are heading for the highway leading from Kursk to Rylsk. In some areas, it is in the range of enemy FPV drones, so they are moving at very high speed. The volunteers Kots met with shared that there are no Ukrainian military in Korenevo. As the war correspondent noted, aviation and the Russian air defense system are very active.

Photo: Ethan Swope/Getty Images

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have abandoned fighting in cities

Speaking about Ukraine’s tactics, Kots said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have decided “not to focus on urban battles in Sudzha and Korenevo” and are trying to outflank them, but to no avail.

What is being passed off as the encirclement of Sudzha and the capture of Martynovka is the action of small maneuver groups that jump out onto the roads leading to villages and indicate their presence. The main forces are not following them yet, as was the case in the Kharkiv region in 2022 Alexander Kotswar correspondent

The war correspondent added that he was working in the Rylsky District, which is being actively shelled using the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 1,120 servicemen and 140 armored vehicles in the Kursk direction. The defense department indicated that the operation to destroy Ukrainian formations continues.

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, expressed the opinion that after this battle, not only Ukraine will fall, but also the entire NATO bloc, which supports Kyiv.

To those who are sitting there somewhere in hot, warm spots, someone on the couch and discussing what should be, how it should be, to all those who were in the SVO and are now on vacation at home, I can say: guys, this is exactly the battle that I always talked about. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”, Major General

Meanwhile, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, speaking about the timing of the stop of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, called for waiting two or three days, then there will be good results.