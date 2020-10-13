The death toll in Nagorno-Karabakh battle between Armenia and Azerbaijan has crossed 600. Despite the declaration of a cease-fire led by Russia, soldiers and civilians of both countries have died in the ongoing fighting. Nagorno-Karabakh military officials said that 16 of their military personnel died in combat on Tuesday. With this, 532 soldiers have died in the fighting that started on 27 September.Although Azerbaijan has not reported the damage done to its army, the total casualties are expected to be very high in view of the claims being made by both sides. Azerbaijan said that its 42 ordinary civilians have been killed in two weeks of fighting. Human rights ombudsman of Nagorno-Karabakh, Artak Belaryan, said late Monday that at least 31 ordinary civilians have died and hundreds of others have been injured in this area separated from Azerbaijan.

Despite the peace agreement, the war continues

The war between the two countries continues despite Russia’s mediation peace agreement. During the agreement, Russian foreigner Sergey Lavrov stated that a ceasefire has been declared, with the human purpose of exchanging prisoners and other captured persons, as well as the exchange of soldiers’ bodies. The document also stated that Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to initiate practical negotiations with the mediation of representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group on the restoration of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Attack on drone aircraft made in Turkey

Let us tell you that in Russia and Turkey already swords have been killed in the civil war of Libya and Syria. Even then, trade relations between the two countries remain. Turkey has bought the S-400 missile defense system from Russia, unhappy with the US. On the other hand, Turkish-made attack drone aircraft are hunting Armenian tanks in Nagorno-Karabakh. Experts say that Russia will not tolerate this and may take stern steps.

On which issue, war broke out in both countries

The two countries want to occupy a part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions of Armenia. In 1991, the people of this region declared themselves independent of Azerbaijan and declared part of Armenia. Azerbaijan rejected his action completely. Thereafter, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at certain intervals.