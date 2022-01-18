Home page politics

Vladimir Putin rattles his saber and gathers his troops. The Ukraine conflict could develop into a war. That’s what the NATO Secretary General says.

Munich/Kiev – How close is the world to a war? The Ukraine conflict threatens to escalate if Russia’s President Vladimir Putin* decides to invade. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sees a great danger for the entire continent: “There is a real danger of new military conflicts in Europe.”

That’s what Stoltenberg said image: “We can see massive mobilization by Russia.” The country’s recent history also shows that there is “a real risk” of a new war. Putin has already posted his troops on and beyond the Ukrainian border. “You are in Crimea, that is Ukrainian territory. These are historical borders that Russia once recognized. They are also in Donetsk and Luhansk. This is also Ukrainian territory.”

How does NATO react to Russian aggression? “We support Ukraine”

And how would NATO react in this case? Stoltenberg explains: “If a NATO ally is attacked, then we have our core principle: one for all, all for one. If we stand together then all our allies will be safe because we are able to protect each other.”

However, Ukraine is not a NATO member. Stoltenberg: “We support Ukraine, help Ukraine and we promise economic sanctions against Russia. But the security guarantees do not extend to Ukraine.” NATO would support Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” and “offer practical assistance – including heavy sanctions.”

Anti-tank weapons for Ukraine by NATO countries

And what does this support look like in concrete terms? “We offer support, for example in the form of anti-tank weapons, in the form of various NATO allies who have made their own decisions,” said the Norwegian. As a sovereign state, Ukraine has the right to self-defense. He also warned against “other aggressive activities such as hybrid and cyber attacks” by Russia against Ukraine.

NATO is still willing to talk – Stoltenberg called on Putin to start new negotiations. The NATO chief continued: "We have always relied on strong deterrence and prevention so that we can prevent conflicts." But that might not be enough in this case.