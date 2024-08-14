The Ukrainian government reiterated on Tuesday (13) that the incursion that began last week in the Russian region of Kursk, in the southwest of the neighboring country, is part of a strategy aimed at forcing the Kremlin to begin negotiations to stop the war in Eastern Europe, which began in February 2022.

According to information from the Reuters agency, the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in an interview with a local television station that the only way to make Russia participate in a peace summit is through coercive methods.

“Simple appeals to Russia do not work, only a set of coercive tools works,” said Podolyak, who also cited economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure as tools to force such dialogue.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian government said it had already taken control of 74 locations in Kursk and that its troops were continuing to advance.

“It is the destruction of war infrastructure and the formation of so-called sanitary zones so that Russia cannot use equipment there. [militares] that reach deep into the territory of Ukraine,” Podolyak explained.

The advisor’s statements echo a speech that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made on Monday night (12).

“Russia must be forced to peace if [o ditador russo, Vladimir] “Putin wants to fight so badly,” he said. “Russia brought the war to others, now it is coming home. Ukraine has always wanted only peace, and we will certainly ensure peace,” Zelensky said.

Putin has imposed as demands for peace with Ukraine that Kiev agree to concede more territory than it has occupied (i.e., give up the entire area of ​​all four regions occupied by Russian troops, which it does not fully control) and that Ukrainians give up their plans to join NATO. Ukraine has made starting talks conditional on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.

On Tuesday, The Moscow Times reported that Putin had appointed his aide and former bodyguard Alexei Dyumin to oversee the military response to the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk.

Dyumin is secretary of the Russian State Council and was previously deputy defense minister and deputy head of the GRU, Russia’s special operations forces.

He has been credited with playing a key role in Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and with orchestrating the ouster of pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych the same year after protests demanding his ouster over his closeness to the Kremlin and estrangement from the West. Dyumin has been floated as a possible successor to Putin.

“The appointment of Alexei Dyumin as a senior official with comprehensive powers to deal with the operational crisis in the Kursk region indicates that the security forces were unable to resolve coordination issues independently, without Moscow’s intervention,” the Russian Rybar Telegram channel said.

“Dyumin’s role is to take full control of the situation, ending superficial efforts and starting to deal with the crisis directly,” he added.