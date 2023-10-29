Biden-Netanyahu meeting, the first after entering Gaza

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone today. It is the first exchange between the two since the Israeli army’s blitz in the Strip.

Israel summons Russian ambassador after Hamas visit

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem summoned Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov to protest “the visit of a Hamas delegation to Moscow.” The ministry made it clear to Viktorov that Israel “considers Moscow’s lack of clear condemnation of the terrorist organization Hamas and Russia’s behavior in international bodies to be serious.” “Hosting Hamas leaders, directly responsible for the murderous terrorist attack on the 7th, the hostage-taking and bloodshed of over 1,400 Israelis, sends a message of legitimacy of terrorism against Israelis.”

Media: “The US has forced the restoration of communications in Gaza”

The United States persuaded Israel to restore communications to Gaza. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing some sources, according to which the Americans clearly told Israel that internet and telephone communications needed to be restored.

Israeli forces raise the national flag in Gaza for the first time since 2005

Israel Defense Forces soldiers raised the national flag of Israel over a house in the northern Gaza Strip. We learn this from a video released on social channels. According to reports from the Israeli newspaper “The Jerusalem Post”, it is the first time that the Israeli flag has flown in Gaza since 2005, when 21 Israeli settlements in the Palestinian enclave were dismantled and the Israeli army was ordered to evacuate the area .

Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Gaza: “Stop”

“In Gaza, spaces must be left to guarantee humanitarian aid and the hostages must be released immediately. No one should abandon the possibility of stopping the weapons”. Pope Francis said this at the Angelus. “Cease fire! Cease fire! Stop, brothers and sisters. War is always a defeat,” he added.

West Bank, three Palestinians killed in clashes with the Israeli army

Three Palestinians were killed last night in clashes with the Israeli army in the West Bank, including the one hit in the Askar refugee camp, near Nablus. Wafa reported it.

Iran, Raisi: Israel’s crimes have crossed the red line

“The crimes of the Zionist regime have crossed the red line, this could force everyone to act. Washington asks us to do nothing, but they continue to give broad support to Israel”, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wrote on his X account. “The United States sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield.”

UN: situation increasingly desperate by the hour

“The situation in Gaza is becoming more and more desperate by the hour”: said the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, during a visit to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. Guterres repeated desperate calls for a ceasefire to end the “nightmare” of bloodshed. “I regret that instead of a much-needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations,” he added.

Media: fire bombs near UN base in Lebanon

The Israeli army this morning bombed areas of southern Lebanon with “firebombs”, including the area near the UN base in Naqura, which hosts the headquarters of the UN mission (Unifil), which includes a thousand Italian soldiers . No casualties were recorded among civilians or soldiers. This was reported by Lebanese media quoting the mayor of Naqura, Abbas Awada.

Over 8 thousand dead in Gaza, high tension between Israel and Türkiye

After the communications blackout that cut the Palestinian enclave off from the world, telephones and Internet connections have started to work again in Gaza. It happened overnight, a few hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu, in his first press conference since the Hamas attack on 7 October, had announced that the war against the Gaza militiamen would be “long and difficult”, promising the release of the hostages and assured that Israel will win “against Evil”. But Netanyahu is increasingly under pressure and, answering questions from the press for the first time, he refused to take responsibility for the incident and reiterated that he had not been informed in advance of the Hamas attack.

Israel said ground forces were still operating inside Hamas-run territory, more than 24 hours after he entered Friday; and during the night there were new bombings, clashes between militiamen and soldiers and even Israeli raids throughout the occupied West Bank. It is difficult to say how many victims there have been, although the Palestinian media have spoken of dozens of deaths and Hamas has provided a new toll since the beginning of the war, over 8 thousand dead, half of them children.

Netanyahu said Israel is in the “second phase” of its response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas: after the initial reaction, it now wants to prepare the battlefield for targeted and surgical raids, it wants to destroy key Hamas logistics, transport lines, communication facilities and makes small incursions into Gaza and also the West Bank to see what could be Hamas’s reaction. The Israeli military spokesman has reiterated an appeal to the Palestinians to evacuate the north of the Strip and he also returned to promise the entry of new humanitarian aid (but not fuel).

Meanwhile, the crisis between Turkey and Israel is serious: after Erdogan reiterated that Hamas “is not a terrorist organization”, Israel has ordered the return of diplomats from Türkiye. And while throughout the world thousands of demonstrators take to the streets in support of the population of Gaza and against Israel’s indiscriminate bombings (from London to Melbourne, from Rome to San Francisco), the hostage dossier and that of the foreigners trapped in the enclave.

Hamas demands the release of all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages seized three weeks ago and Qatar, the main mediator, warns that the ground offensive complicates the talks. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council will meet again on Monday, having so far failed to approve any of the four different resolutions that could have led to a ceasefire or a shorter humanitarian pause, to silence the weapons in the war. Also on Monday, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman arrives in Washington, while Palestinian President Abu Mazen has invited Arab leaders to hold an emergency summit to stop Israeli aggression, “the acts of massacre and genocide in the Gaza Strip “.

Israel replies to Musk: “It offers Hamas terrorist satellites”

The Israeli government responds to Elon Musk and warns him that it will offer its satellites “for terrorist activities”. The billionaire has in fact announced that his companies will try to help international humanitarian organizations in Gaza communicate with the Internet terminals of the Starlink network. “Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight it,” replied the Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhi. “Hamas will use it for terrorist activities. There’s no doubt about it, we know it, and Musk knows it. Hamas is ISIS,” Karhi added. Musk has already responded: “We are not that naive. Based on my post, no Starlink satellite has attempted to connect from Gaza. If it does, we will take extraordinary measures to confirm that it is only being used for purely humanitarian reasons.” Musk added that his companies “will conduct a safety check with both the US and Israeli governments before turning on even a single satellite.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

