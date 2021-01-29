Louis Saillans signs “war chief”, a story at the heart of special operations with a marine commando. “I wanted to bring a somewhat palpable reality, that we try to have the feelings of the people who fight the jihadists on the ground. They are fathers of families, people who have a life, who invest a lot in this fight, we put our lives on the front line“, explains Louis Saillans, guest of 11 pm, Thursday January 28.

“The trust, it is the keystone in an operation (…) at times, I hand my life over to my comrade who will monitor the situation while I take care of other things. If he fails, he’s putting my life at stake“, reports Louis Saillans. The author describes the training, training of soldiers but also the spirit of camaraderie and the values ​​that unite these men: “Every man has the right to life, whoever he is. This is what makes us have this greatness, this ideal that allows us to carry us in our fights and to go beyond the simple consideration of the person we have in front of us.“.