War, politics, behind the scenes, works on all scenarios. Even at the worst

A war budget. With a lot of budget variance of at least 15, if not 20, billion euros. It is the hypothesis on the table of politics and government and which is being discussed in more and more detail behind the scenes in Parliament and ministries. Where the war between Russia And Ukraine recorded a further military escalation and, above all, should Moscow stop sending gas to Italy, as happened with Poland and Bulgaria, the government would be ready to intervene immediately.

The prevailing hypothesis is to anticipate the Budget Law for 2023 in June / July with a lot of significant budget variance (which Prime Minister Mario Draghi does not want to do except together with the maneuver for next year) to finance a series of new emergency interventions necessary to face an economic framework that seriously risks being far worse than the current one. The measures would serve above all to help families and businesses for their high bills and energy costs, without forgetting the extension (until 31 December) of the discount on the price of fuels.

But the emergency could not only concern energy, but also all economic sectors, including agriculture, fishing, commerce, services in general and tourism. A heavy scenario that no one can exclude at the moment. Not only. As political sources explain, Draghi could also launch one state of emergency closely linked to war (different from that for Covid) which would allow the executive to intervene quickly and promptly on various fronts, such as energy saving in the summer (air conditioning and lighting, but not only) and gas in autumn and winter (heating), as much in the public sector as in the private sector.

A war budget, therefore, that would not address the real political knot that risks completely imploding the majority, namely that of pensions. We would go on with Quota 102, thus proving a Brussels to have overcome and dismantled the Salvinian Quota 100, but without deciding. A bit like on the land registry reform which will not come into force before 2026. Finally, there is also another voice, truly sensational. Nothing confirmed and we report it as a hypothesis, as a topic of debate among politicians in private conservation.

And it is that, always considering the war, the possible further military escalation and the ad hoc state of emergency, to postpone the political elections scheduled between the end of February and the beginning of March 2023 for a few months. With Covid several times Administrative and Regional have been postponednow, given the gravity of the situation, someone he hypothesizes a postponement to the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024 of the Policies with Draghi which would remain at Palazzo Chigi. On the other hand, the United States and Great Britain have repeatedly spoken of a conflict that could last 18 months.

