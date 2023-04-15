The relationship between the directors of Atlético Nacional and the Los del Sur bar has been strained for several months. The club had given them direct participation in many aspects of the operation, such as, for example, part of the logistics of the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

However, the relationship changed with the arrival of the new president, Mauricio Navarro, and with the appointment of Benjamín Romero as executive vice president of the club.

Romero, who once worked in the Millonarios marketing department, has been in the crosshairs of the bar since he took over at Nacional, precisely, because of his past in the Bogota club.

Paulo Autuori’s statements that went down badly with the fans

The relationship was damaged and now two elements appeared that just made the atmosphere rarer. First, a general annoyance at the bar after some statements by coach Paulo Autuori, in which he spoke of Nacional’s goals for the semester.

“The objectives of the first semester are to win the Super League, something that the boys have already achieved. Being among the eight in the BetPlay League, having a good start in the Copa Libertadores, just as we did as a visitor, and finally projecting the club’s youth players ”, assured the DT.

Broken relations between the bar and the club

Subsequently, the bar further heated the atmosphere with a series of messages on its Twitter account, in which it announced that the club had decided to “break all relations with the bar and with the fans in general”, as a result of the reactions for the Author’s statements.

“In consideration of Mr. Romero, the opinions of the fans in relation to the disrespect of the coach Autori with his people (the zero self-criticism and his exaggerated statements of tranquility) and less with his sports performance are not acceptable,” says one of the trills.

“It is curious that until now the bar has never ruled on Autori, but for Mr. Benjamín Romero, liking or retweeting other people’s opinions on Twitter about it is unacceptable,” he adds.

The Nacional leadership betrayed its people and its fans Carolina, Benjamin and Navarro the worst leaders in history! – The South (@LDSoficial) April 14, 2023

“Under the current circumstances we cannot continue to participate in the logistics, security or coexistence coordination tables for the parties or within the framework of these at the local or national level or in any space in relation to the Mayor’s Office or other entities”the bar announced.

In addition to believing that the leadership turned its back on them, Los del Sur put the leaders against the wall, hours after a key match against América de Cali, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

“Given the ignorance of the social process on the part of the Nacional leadership, as we were notified, and since it is an institutional decision of the Ardilla Lule Organization, we invite Romero, Navarro and Ardila to take charge of addressing and solving each situation that may occur from the irresponsible management that they assumed as leaders, which does not promise much in terms of football and to which they have decided to turn their backs socially. Respond, for example, this Sunday from a platform without the logistics that we did for 12 years ”, expressed LDS.

The club, so far, has not made any kind of statement about what happened.

