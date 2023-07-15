War breaks out in Rome Three. Parrotto joins the board, but the rector is isolated

An academic senate that has been transformed, for a few hours, into a very tough battleground. We are talking about the highest organ of the University of Roma Tre which met yesterday: on the agenda, among other things, was the appointment of two external members of the board of directors of the Capitoline university. A strange race, as this masthead has already reported, which saw as many as 20 suitors for only two seats, however very poorly paid. The candidacy that had aroused the most curiosity was that of Ruggero Parrotto. However, the former director general of the Roman hospital Bambino Gesù, despite more than one doubt feared on the eve and a bombastic opinion of illegitimacy on the vote expressed during the meeting, she got it.



But his appointment, now, runs the risk of leaving after-effects and poisons. Many. In fact, Parrotto’s entry into the board of directors of Roma Tre could cost the rector Massimiliano Fiorucci dearly. That, to defend the former manager of the pediatric hospital from attacks to zero, split the majority of the academic senate.

So, if Fiorucci has brought home one result anyway, now he has to deal with new ones, complex balances between the various components of the academic senate and it is said that he will not be able to defend the new board member for long. Above all because more than someone, in the next few hours, could ask for explanations on the fact that the opinion of illegitimacy on the vote has been blatantly ignored, if not actually trampled on.

We’ll see if the matter ends up with stamped papers. In the meantime, insiders are asking themselves some questions and wondering, first of all, why Fiorucci had so much interest in Parrotto, a manager whom the Vatican preferred to remove from the pediatric hospital in 2019, contesting management choices regarding both the real estate assets and the assignment of own training courses to teachers of Roma Tre. Without neglecting the fact that in his curriculum vitae there were professors under contract with the Capitoline university, a circumstance that should have represented an obstacle to his appointment to the board.

No one, in the heat, was able to provide an exhaustive answer. In the meantime, the case offered the occasion for some reflections among academics. Experts reason on the effects caused by the Gelmini reform: a provision, that of 2008, which introduced, for the figure of the rector, a single term of six years. However, the rule, born with the aim of blowing up strongholds of power within Italian universities, is proving to be disastrous: this is because with a single mandate, the rector in office, an instant after being elected, effectively acts without having to answer to anyone and, above all, without any interest with respect to a possible second electoral campaign. A sort of “temporary emperor” with full powers who tries to maximize the limited time available. With the risk that more attention will be paid to personal interests, a little less to those of the institution

