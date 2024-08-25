War Breaks Out Between Israel and Lebanon: Hezbollah Retaliates, Tel Aviv Responds. Gallant Declares 48-Hour State of Emergency

While at the Cairo the ceasefire summit between Tel Aviv and Gaza is underway, Hezbollah launches the announced retaliation on Israel in response to the killing of the terrorist group’s military commander, Fuad Shukr to Beirut last July by firing hundreds of rockets and explosive drones at Israel. The Israeli army responded, first with preemptive strikes then with amore massive aggression hitting hundreds of targets. The population was urged to move away. In Israel, a state of emergency was declared state of emergency for 48 hours and Tel Aviv airport was closed. Among the Hezbollah targets – the IDF reports – is also the Ministry of Defense Israeli in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu: “Given the preparations for the attack, we acted immediately”

This morning at dawn we discovered Hezbollah’s preparations, which were ready to attack Israel, we gave orders to the army to act immediately to eliminate the threat. The IDF is operating with force, it has destroyed dozens of rockets headed to the north. I ask the citizens of Israel to follow the security instructions”, said Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu in the Security Cabinet meeting concluded at 08:36 local time, 07:36 Italian time. “We hit those who hit us”, added Netanyahu.

Israel, IDF: 100 fighters destroy thousands of rocket launchers

The Israeli military announced that 100 air force planes destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers aimed at the center and north of the country.

Israel, IDF: “Attack is an act of self-defense, ready to do anything”

The IDF has identified the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which was preparing to launch missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In an act of self-defense to eliminate these threats, the IDF is striking terrorist targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch its attacks against Israeli civilians,” IDF Spokesman RDML Daniel Hagari said in a statement overnight.

Israel, Hezbollah attack aimed at Tel Aviv’s Ministry of Defense. 320 rockets and drones launched on Israel

Hezbollah targeted the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv and other strategic targets in central Israel, a political source told Israeli public television Kan. The defense systems worked. The terror group Hezbollah says it has fired more than 320 rockets toward northern Israel in the past few hours, along with several drones loaded with explosives. In a statement, Hezbollah says it has targeted 11 military bases in northern Israel.

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said that U.S. President Joe Biden is “closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon.” “He’s been engaged with his national security team all night,” Savett said.

Hezbollah says it launched an attack on Israel in response to the killing of the terror group’s military commander, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut. In a statement, the Shiite militia said it had launched explosive drones into Israel, targeting military sites. More than 100 rockets have been fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel so far, the Saudi daily Al Arabiya reported.

The Israel Airport Authority announced that due to security conditions, flights departing from Ben Gurion Airport are delayed and will not take off in the coming hours. Flights to the airport are being diverted to other airports in the area. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the security cabinet at 7 a.m. local time, his office announced. The regularly scheduled plenary meeting of the Cabinet will not be held this morning.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a state of emergency in Israel for the next 48 hours. The “special situation on the internal front” allows the IDF Command to issue restrictions. The Israeli army said it has launched “preemptive strikes” in Lebanon to “prevent large-scale Hezbollah attacks” and called on the population to leave the areas where the organization operates. The offensive was launched, the IDF says, after detecting preparations by Hezbollah