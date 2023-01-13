The founder of the Wagner group criticizes that the Russian Ministry of Defense did not mention the mercenaries when announcing the capture of Soledar

The founder of the Wagner group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, has denounced this Thursday that forces inside Russia are trying to steal victories from Russian mercenaries, after the Russian Ministry of Defense did not mention in its announcement about the capture of Soledar at any time the private military company, which is the one that fought in this eastern Ukrainian city. “They constantly try to steal the victory from Wagner’s mercenaries and talk about the presence of someone who is not clear, just to belittle their merits,” Prigozhin said on his Telegram channel, taking advantage of a question about statements by an adviser from the Department of State of the USA about the activity of the group.

Prigozhin has also considered that more than the US statements about Washington’s alleged work to neutralize Wagner’s activities “it is the internal struggles, corruption, the bureaucracy and the officials who want to stay in their posts” in Russia that can “causing material harm” to the company you run.

For months, Prighozin and the Ministry of Defense have been at odds, as Wagner’s leader has repeatedly criticized the progress of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine and the leadership responsible for his organization, including the new head of the Armed Forces. from Russia in Ukraine, Valeri Gerasimov.

He has stressed several times that if it were not for his mercenaries, the war intervention would suffer even more setbacks than it has already experienced in the last 10 months. Prigozhin’s statements come after the Defense Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, stated today in his daily war part that “last night, December 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed.”

Konashenkov specified that during the operation “units of the airborne forces carried out a covert maneuver from a different direction, successfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, occupied commanding heights and blocked the city from the north and south,” he said. . In addition, he said that the capture of Soledar was made possible “due to constant ground and air attacks” by the army and missile artillery units of the Russian forces.

However, the Ukrainian army has denied the loss of the town. “Heavy fighting continues in Soledar,” said Serhiy Cherevati, spokesman for the eastern group of the Ukrainian armed forces. “The Ukrainian armed forces are keeping the situation under control under difficult conditions,” he added.

On the 11th, when he announced the takeover of the city, Prigozhin assured that his units had taken control of the city and that “only combatants from the Wagner group and no military units” of the Russian Army participated in the assault on Soledar.

Wagner’s chief also published today in his Telegram the statement of the head of the League for the Protection of the Interests of Veterans of Local Wars and Military Conflicts, Andrei Troshev, who said he had read the Defense report “with surprise” about the capture of Soledar, in the Donetsk region. “There was not a single paratrooper in Soledar, the paratroopers themselves confirm this. Soledar was taken solely by the efforts of Wagner’s fighters. And there is no need to offend the fighters by diminishing their merit. They are demotivating them. We must fight and not measure ourselves against the members and steal the merits of other people”, he has maintained. (Efe)