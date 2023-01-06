France rules out that the shipment of armored vehicles implicates Paris in the war in Ukraine

The French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, has ruled out this Thursday that the shipment of tanks to Ukraine implicates Paris in the conflict with Russia, which began almost a year ago. In an interview with the TF1 television channel, the minister stated that this shipment, following the promise made by the president, Emmanuel Macron, does not make France an “accomplice”.

“Ukraine, according to the United Nations Charter, has the right to defend itself, and our duty is to help. Why? Because what is happening there does not only affect all Ukrainians, it has to do with stability on the entire European continent”, she asserted.

Thus, he has indicated that the decision does not violate France’s own red lines in terms of foreign policy and has reiterated that “the objective is to guarantee stability in the world to create conditions under which to foster an atmosphere of peace.”

In this sense, he has not given details about the exact date of shipment or the number of tanks that France will send, but has indicated that it is first necessary for the Ukrainian forces to receive training to learn how to use them, something that “could take weeks or a few months.” ”.

However, Colonna has claimed that France wants to “maintain contacts” with Moscow at various levels. “I have had the opportunity to speak with my counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of some international summits”, he explained. “Contacts are not always easy, but we hope to maintain them,” she stressed.

In this sense, he has ruled out that Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to hold a telephone conversation in the near future: “It is not scheduled.” However, he has stressed that “it is possible that they speak, they have already done so in the past.” (Europa Press)