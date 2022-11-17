What has happened in the last hours

On the 267th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 12:00 this Thursday, November 17:

Extended the agreement to export grain through the Black Sea. Ukraine, the UN and Turkey have announced on Thursday that the agreement to export grain through the Black Sea will be extended for another 120 days. The agreement to open a grain corridor, which has allowed the export of 10.1 million metric tons of cereal and other food products in three months, was going to expire at midnight tomorrow Friday. The war has been a blow to Ukraine, considered the granary of Europe, which has lost up to a third of its export and harvest capacity.

kyiv denounces a new wave of Russian attacks in various regions of the country, including Odesa, Dnipro and the capital. The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denis Shmihal, has denounced that Russia has launched a new wave of attacks against several provinces of the European country, trying to damage critical energy infrastructure and a missile factory. “Missiles are flying over kyiv right now. They are shelling our gas production, they are shelling our enterprises in Dnipro and Yuzmash,” Shmihal said. The words of the Ukrainian prime minister come after kyiv denounced early today a new Russian attack with a missile in the port city of Odessa, in the south of the country.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the death of two people in an attack in the Zaporizhia region. At least two people were killed this Thursday in an attack on a town in the Zaporizhia region (in southern Ukraine). kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of being responsible for launching the rockets. “During the night, the Russians have again launched a rocket attack against a town in the Vilnius region. As a result of the impact of three rockets, civilian structures have been destroyed,” said the head of the Zaporizhia military administration, Oleksandr Staruj, in a message on the Telegram network. One of the projectiles, he has detailed, has “destroyed” a two-story residential building.

The province of kyiv and its capital continue with hardly any electricity supply. Blackouts and electricity cuts continue this Thursday in the Ukrainian province of kyiv and in the capital of the same name, since it has not yet been possible to repair the infrastructure that the Russians attacked last Tuesday. According to Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the regional military administration, the “week will be difficult” for one of the most populated regions of the country and at the beginning of winter. “According to Ukrenergo [la compañía nacional eléctrica], in our region emergency stops are applied. Emergency stops are those that occur forcibly. They cannot be predicted or programmed”, explained Kuleba.

Warsaw claims that kyiv will have access to the site where a missile exploded on Polish territory. Jakub Kumoch, the Polish president’s chief foreign policy adviser, said Thursday that Ukraine will probably have access to the site where a missile exploded last Tuesday, killing two people in the Polish town of Przewodow, located in the southeast of the country, just six kilometers from the border with Ukraine. kyiv on Wednesday demanded access to the blast site so it could investigate the remains of the rocket after NATO claimed it was caused by the impact of a Ukrainian missile launched to defend against a Russian attack.

In the photograph, which is Ihor Tkachov For France Presse, a person crosses the Ingulets River on a platform built after the destruction of a bridge near the town of Kalinivske, located in Kherson (southern Ukraine).