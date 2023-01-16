What has happened in the last hours

On the 327th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 12:00 this Monday, January 16:

The air forces of Russia and Belarus conduct joint exercises that cause fear in kyiv and the West. Russia and Belarus launched joint air force exercises today that have sparked fears in kyiv and the West that Moscow could use its ally to launch a new ground offensive in Ukraine. All air bases in Belarus will participate in these exercises, which will last until February 1, according to Moscow. The fear now is that Russia will open a new front in northern Ukraine as fighting is concentrated in the east of the country. Minsk insists that these exercises are defensive in nature and that it will not enter the conflict. Ukraine, however, is suspicious and the entire border with the neighboring country has been fortified and mined.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigns after controversies over war management. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has presented the country’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz with his dismissal. His resignation ends growing skepticism in recent weeks about the ability of the German military to assist Ukraine. “Today I asked the chancellor to remove me from the post of federal defense minister,” Lambrecht, a member of the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), said in a statement. Lambrecht voluntarily leaves a position that no one denied that she was too big for him. After multiple setbacks and controversies, and after more than 10 months of war in Ukraine, the former minister has decided to retire so as not to continue harming her government.

Moscow claims not to hit residential buildings after 35 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Kremlin troops are not targeting residential buildings after a Russian missile ripped through a block of flats in the east-central Ukraine city of Dnipro two days ago, which caused the death of 36 people. In addition, another 35 residents remain missing. According to Peskov – and despite all the evidence – the “situation” in Dnipro is the result of defensive missiles and Ukrainian air defenses.

Three injured, two of them children, in the new missile attack in Zaporizhia. Three people, two of them children, have been injured in a new Russian missile attack registered at dawn on Monday in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia, according to local sources. The injured, including a 9-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, have been hospitalized. As reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, Russia “has launched a rocket attack against the regional center and the suburbs. There is destruction of civil, residential and industrial infrastructure.

Russia entered 28% more in 2022 from oil and gas sales despite Western sanctions. The income of the Russian budget derived from the oil and gas sector grew last year by 28% or 2.5 trillion rubles (36,998 million dollars or 34,195 million euros), despite the measures of the West to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons Russians and to set a cap on crude oil. “Despite the actions of unfriendly countries and the restrictions of sanctions, oil production last year amounted to 535 million tons, more than 2% compared to 2021. Exports also grew by 7%,” he said. Russian Vice President Alexander Novak said.

In the photograph, which is Clodagh Kilcoyne for Reuters, emergency personnel work in the building destroyed by a Russian missile in Dnipro (Ukraine).