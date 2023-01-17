Polish Prime Minister calls in Berlin for German government to send tanks to Ukraine

Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Monday that Germany must send Ukraine all the weapons the European country needs to face the Russian invasion, including tanks. Morawiecki, who is visiting Berlin this Monday, has made an implicit criticism of the German Chancellor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, for not sending heavy weapons to kyiv. “I call for decisive action from the German government”, he said in the German Parliament, where he received the applause of the conservative deputies. “All kinds of weapons must be handed over. The battle for freedom and for our future is intensifying as we speak. The tanks must not remain in warehouses, they must be in their hands”, added the Polish Prime Minister.

Germany’s role in the war in Ukraine, together with its own mistakes, has led to the resignation of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday. The change in the head of Defense comes at a time of profound transformation in the conception of the country’s security and defense, relegated for decades to second or third place after economic growth.

His successor faces a daunting challenge: to help put Germany in its rightful international position as a major European power and to take up the challenge of taking charge of its own defence. That means implementing the historic modernization of the Army that the chancellor announced in his already famous speech at the Zeitenwende, or change of era, last February. Lambrecht’s successor must get down to business with Germany’s largest rearmament operation since World War II. The first step is to start spending the special fund of 100,000 million euros for the Bundeswehr promised by Scholz and that the previous owner was not able to manage.

In addition, the new head of Defense will have a key meeting on the 20th with dozens of NATO defense officials, including the US Secretary of State. This is a meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine, the so-called Ramstein formatin which the sending of Western main battle tanks to the kyiv army will be discussed.

The most far-reaching decision facing the chancellor regarding the war is the sending of the modern Leopard 2 combat tanks. This is the last red line for Scholz, the one that is costing him the most to cross due to the danger of escalation that It means seeing German tanks facing Russian armor on the Ukrainian battlefield. The UK, however, announced last weekend that it will send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to help kyiv fend off Russian invasion.

Western partners are putting pressure on the chancellor – as the Polish prime minister has done today – to form an international coalition from which to jointly ship these powerful offensive weapons, or at least to open his hand and allow their re-export. As it is weapons manufactured in Germany, the Social Democratic government has to give permission for other countries, such as Poland, to deliver the armored vehicles it has in its arsenal to Ukraine. (Reuters / EL PAÍS)