The Contact Group for Ukraine meets this Friday in Germany to discuss the shipment of new weapons to kyiv

The Contact Group for Ukraine, made up of kyiv’s Western allies, meets this Friday at the US base in Ramstein (Germany) for a ministerial meeting focused on the demand for greater military support for that country against Russia, including the supply of German Leopard tanks. The meeting was attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, as well as their counterparts from Germany, the UK and Poland, among others. .

The appointment is preceded by kyiv’s demand for its allies to “considerably strengthen” arms supplies, including Leopards, expressed on Thursday in a joint statement by Reznikov together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The text explicitly appreciated the UK’s decision to transfer a Chanllenger 2 armored squadron, although it warned that this contribution “is not enough” in the face of Russia’s “substantial quantitative advantage in troops, weapons and equipment”.

kyiv called on the States that have Leopard 2 to join those supplies and listed Canada, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Turkey, among others.

kyiv’s demand comes amid strong pressure on Berlin, from allies such as Poland, to authorize shipments of the Leopard to allies that have this type of tank —they need Berlin’s permission, since these battle tanks are made in Germany-.

In an interview last night on ARD public television, President Volodímir Zelenski himself insisted on his demand: “You can continue talking about it for six months, but in my country people die every day,” said the Ukrainian leader. “If you have Leopards, give them to us,” Zelensky insisted, to reject the German government’s argument that a decision will not be taken alone, but in consensus with its allies: “Leopards will not circulate in the Russian Federation. They are to defend us, ”he said.

Germany has so far refused to authorize the shipment of these active combat tanks to other NATO countries, stating that such a decision can only be taken “in coordination” with the allies. In the German media, it has been advanced that this veto could be lifted if the United States allows the shipment of its Abrams tanks, something complex, since they require more training and support than the Leopards. The Pentagon rejected such a shipment last night, among other things because the Abrams need jet fuel, which Ukraine does not have.

The question weighs on the new German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, who took office on Thursday and held a first meeting yesterday with his US counterpart Austin. The pressures from Ukraine were added yesterday by the demands expressed in a previous meeting in Estonia between ministers or senior defense officials from ten NATO countries, who spoke out for the shipment of more heavy weapons, including tanks, to kyiv. The meeting at Ramstein, the largest US military base in Europe, will open this morning at 9:00 a.m. and Austin is scheduled to appear before the media around 3:30 p.m. (Efe / EL PAÍS)