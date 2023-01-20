What has happened in the last hours

On the 331st day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Friday, January 20:

There is no consensus to send tanks to Ukraine. The Polish Defense Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, has announced that no agreement has been reached on the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine at the meeting of allies that took place this morning at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Blaszczak has been optimistic that the efforts to send these main battle tanks will end in success.

Zelensky: “We will have to keep fighting to get modern tanks”. The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has thanked the countries that have opted for immediate delivery and recognized that “we will have to continue fighting to obtain them.” “With each passing day we make it more obvious that there is no alternative but to make a decision.”

The US, on the German reluctance to send tanks: “This does not depend on a specific military team, it is a combined effort.” The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has spoken out about the German reluctance to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine and has defended that kyiv’s advance in the war “does not depend on a specific military team, it is a combined military effort”. Asked if the allies have made a decision on sending German tanks, Austin said that “Germany has not made a decision yet.”

Robles says that the “political decision” on sending battle tanks to Ukraine will be in February. The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, has affirmed that the “political decision” on sending the battle tanks to kyiv will be in February and has insisted that the meeting that the countries of the Contact Group for Ukraine hold at the base Ramstein military, in Germany, is a technical appointment. Robles has abounded that she is limited to one of the usual appointments that are held on a monthly basis.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accuses the West of “provocation” by supplying more weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday that the decision of Western countries to deliver more weapons to Ukraine is an “open provocation”, which means “increasing the stakes” in the conflict. “This will inevitably lead to an increase in the number of victims and will mean a dangerous escalation,” said the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a statement.

NATO requests ammunition and spare parts for Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that Ukraine-backing countries should focus not only on sending new weapons to Ukraine, but also on finding ammunition for older systems and helping to maintain them. “We also need to remember that we need to not only focus on new platforms, but also make sure that all the platforms that are already out there can work as they should,” Stoltenberg said.

Macron announces an increase of more than a third of the military budget for the period 2024-2030. French President Emmanuel Macron announced this Friday that his country’s defense budget will increase by more than a third for the 2024-2030 period, in an effort to transform the Army with a clear European dimension and prepare it for threats. multiple”. Macron, who has delivered a speech at the Mont-de-Marsan air base (southwest of the country), has explained that he will ask Parliament for a budget of 400,000 million euros for the next seven years that will cover 413,000 million in needs, compared to to the 295,000 million foreseen in the previous military programming law for 2019-2025.

In the photo by Lisi Nieser, for Reuters, a banner at a pro-Ukrainian demonstration in Berlin calls on the government to deliver Leopard tanks to kyiv.