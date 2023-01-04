What has happened in the last hours

On the 315th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Wednesday, January 4:

France announces that it will send light combat vehicles to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron has told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that France will send AMX-10 armored light combat vehicles to help in the war against Russia. “This is the first time that Western-made armored vehicles have been delivered in support of the Ukrainian army,” the official said, without elaborating on the volume or timing of the delivery.

German Foreign Minister on aid to Ukraine: “We must further develop European unity.” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday that her country is looking for new ways to help Ukraine protect its people and infrastructure, stressing that any crack in the determination of Europe’s support for kyiv would be a blessing for Moscow. “And this year, we must protect and further develop the joint European unity that made us strong last year,” she said.

Kuleba states that preparations for the transfer to Ukraine of Patriot defense systems have already begun. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, stated on Wednesday that preparations for the transfer to Ukrainian territory of the Patriot defense systems have already begun and indicated that kyiv hopes that the process will be finalized as soon as possible. “Last year we put an end to a revolutionary decision to achieve the supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine, something that was agreed by the leaders of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden. We appreciate this great step taken by the United States and we are looking forward to their full transfer,” he pointed out during a press conference, according to the Ukrinform news agency.

Putin announces the departure of a frigate with new hypersonic missiles to the Atlantic Ocean. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday that he has sent a frigate into the Atlantic Ocean armed with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles. In a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the Gorshkov frigate, Putin said the ship is armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons. “This time the ship is equipped with the latest Zircon hypersonic missile system, which has no analogues,” Putin stressed. “This is a sea-based hypersonic system,” he added. Shoigu has said that the Gorshkov would sail into the Atlantic and Indian Oceans and into the Mediterranean Sea.

Five killed by shelling of a Russian-occupied town in Zaporizhia, Moscow says. At least five people have died in the town of Vasilivka, 60 kilometers south of the provincial capital of Zaporizhia (central-east) and in the territory occupied by Russian forces. Another 15 have been injured, according to the interim governor of the provincial occupation forces, Yevhen Balitski, quoted by the Interfax agency. Four of the wounded, according to Moscow, are from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence affirms that “there will be more attacks” inside Russia. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirilo Budanov, has stated in an interview with the US ABC network that there will be more attacks against military installations inside Russia, but has refused to clarify the responsibility that kyiv may have in them. Speaking of the bombing of an air base on the 26th, more than 800 kilometers from the border and in which, according to Moscow, three soldiers died, Budanov stated that he was “pleased to see it” but indicated that he could only give more details with the end of the war.

In the photo by Oleksandr Ratushniak, for Reuters, a Ukrainian soldier on the Kherson front.