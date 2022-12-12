What has happened in the last hours

On the 291st day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, December 11:

Ukraine denounces that all the thermal and hydroelectric plants in the country have been damaged. The Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denis Shmyhal, denounced this Sunday that the successive waves of Russian attacks against the country’s electrical installations have caused damage to all thermal and hydroelectric plants in Ukraine. In addition, according to the Ukrinform agency, Shmyhal has indicated that 40% of the high-voltage network in Ukraine is damaged in various ways.

Two dead and five wounded by Russian shelling in Kherson, kyiv claims. At least two people have died and another five were injured in Russian bombardments against the province of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, its governor reported this Sunday. “The enemy has again attacked the residential areas of Kherson,” Yaroslav Yanushevich declared on his Telegram account. According to him, among the objectives achieved are a maternity hospital, a cafe and residential buildings.

Odessa port suspends activity after attacks on electrical infrastructure. The port of Odessa has suspended activity this Sunday after the latest attacks on the region’s electrical infrastructure, as announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Mikola Solski. The other two ports included in the agreement for the export of grains, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, remain partially operational.

Zelenski appreciates Erdogan’s support for his grain export plan and opens the possibility of expanding it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the possible expansion of the agreements both countries reached in July for the export of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea ports. . Zelenski, through his Twitter account, has thanked the Turkish president for his support for his “Grain from Ukraine” plan and has opened the door to a “potential expansion” of the grain corridor. Hours earlier, Erdogan had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the possibility of including other products on the list of exportables from Ukrainian ports.

Erdogan talks with Putin about the possibility of exporting other products through the grain corridor in the Black Sea. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the start of work to export other food products and raw materials across the Black Sea through the Black Sea corridor created for the cereals. The two presidents have also addressed bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow, as well as energy and the fight against terrorism, according to a statement released by the Turkish presidency this Sunday.

More than 80,000 Ukrainians have taken refuge in the US since April. More than 80,000 Ukrainians have taken refuge in the United States since April, as reported by the US Citizenship and Immigration Service on Sunday. Most of them have done so through a program in which Ukrainians are allowed to live and work in the country for 18 months as long as they have a sponsor who guarantees them financial support. US authorities have certified 177,000 people that they have the means to provide such assistance.

In the photo by Shannon Shapleton, for Reuters, a woman carries firewood in the town of Liman, in the Donetsk province, recently retaken by Ukraine and which Moscow is seeking to recapture.