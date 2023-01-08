Russia bombs eastern Ukraine after the end of the ceasefire and causes at least one death

Russia’s nightly bombardments of eastern Ukrainian provinces have killed at least one person, local authorities said on Sunday, after the 36-hour ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir ended last midnight. Putin, for the celebration of Orthodox Christmas, although the measure was not respected either and hostilities continued in the European country at various points. The fatality is a 50-year-old man who died in the northeastern province of Kharkov as a result of Russian attacks, Oleh Sinehubov, the region’s governor, said on the Telegram messaging application.

The news came minutes after midnight in Moscow. Most Ukrainian Orthodox Christians have traditionally celebrated Christmas on January 7, as have Orthodox Christians in Russia. But this year, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the largest in the country, also allowed a celebration on December 25. Even so, many celebrated the holiday yesterday Saturday, flocking to churches and cathedrals.

After the end of the supposed ceasefire, the Kremlin affirmed that Moscow will continue with the “special military operation” in Ukraine – as it calls the war that began on February 24 with its troops entering the neighboring country. “Definitely , there will be a victory,” said Putin’s first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko.

The Ukrainian authorities have also reported explosions in parts of the historic region of Donbas – made up of the provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk and widely occupied by Kremlin troops. Pavlo Kirilenko, the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk province, has said there were nine missile attacks in the region overnight, including seven in the battered city of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no victims.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Zaporizhia, according to a local official, who did not immediately give an assessment of damage or casualties.

In recent weeks, concern in the West about the situation in Belarus, a staunch supporter of Moscow, has increased. This country, according to intelligence services, can be used as a platform to attack Ukraine from the north —as happened last February at the start of the invasion— after the increase in military activity and the new transfer of Russian troops there. . Unofficial Telegram channels monitoring military activity in Belarus reported late Saturday that between 1,400 and 1,600 Russian soldiers had arrived from Russia in the northeastern Belarusian city of Vitebsk over the past two days. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the information. (Reuters / EL PAÍS)