What has happened in the last hours

On the 296th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Friday, December 16:

Ukraine shoots down 60 of 76 missiles launched by Russia in its latest attack. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, General Valeri Zaluzhni, has reported that the country’s air defenses have managed to shoot down 60 of the 76 missiles launched by Russia this Friday, in the umpteenth massive attack against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. “According to preliminary data, this morning, from the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea, the enemy has launched 76 missiles, including 72 cruise missiles (X-101, Kaliber and X-22) and four guided missiles ( X-59)”, the general has written in his Telegram account.

It amounts to three dead and 13 wounded victims of the Russian attack on Zelensky’s hometown. The provincial governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Valentin Reznichenko, has updated through his official Telegram channel the number of victims of the Russian attack on Krivi Rih, the hometown of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky. So far, three civilians have died and another 13 have been injured as a result of the shelling that took place this morning. “A 64-year-old woman and a young couple have died. Her youngest son still remains under the rubble of the house,” Reznichenko detailed. The governor has also explained that among the injured there are four children, who are admitted to the hospital. Of them, a 7-year-old girl is in serious condition.

Ukraine’s power grid operator warns of longer blackouts than in previous bombings. The operator of the Ukrainian electricity grid, the state company Ukrenergo, has reported that repairing the system again after the damage suffered by the massive bombardment this Friday “will take longer” than on previous occasions, due to the damage inflicted, which they are also added to the consequences of previous waves. Therefore, the blackouts will be longer this time.

The explosion of a grenade launcher at the police headquarters sparks a political crisis in Poland. Poland lives with amazement the case of the explosion at the police headquarters this Wednesday in Warsaw, in which the general director of the force, Jaroslaw Szymczyk, was injured along with two other people. According to the private ZET radio station, Szymczyk brought back from a working visit to Ukraine last week a German-made RGW-90 ‘Matador’ grenade launcher, which was not supervised or inspected by customs.

Griner celebrates his return and thanks Biden on Instagram: “The last 10 months have been a battle.” The American professional basketball player Brittney Griner, exchanged last week for a Russian arms dealer in a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow, celebrated her return home this Friday in a message posted on Instagram and thanked the mediation of the US president, Joe Biden. “The last 10 months have been a battle at all times,” said Griner, who until last week was interned in a prison camp in the Russian republic of Mordovia.

Zelensky and the Ukrainian people receive the 2022 Charlemagne Prize. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have been awarded the Charlemagne Prize, awarded by the Aachen City Council (Germany) to those who have contributed the most to European unity. “Zelensky is not only the president of his people and commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, but has also assumed the role of motivator, communicator, promoter and link between Ukraine and its broad coalition of allies,” the commission that awards the award said. award in a statement. “He also sets an example for all Europeans to reflect on the ideals and values ​​of the continent.”

In the photo by Sergei Koslov, for Efe, distribution of humanitarian aid in Kharkiv, in northern Ukraine.