On the 301st day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 12:50 p.m. this Wednesday, December 21:

Zelenski travels to the US to meet with Biden and offer a speech in Congress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be in Washington on Wednesday for his first trip abroad since the Russian invasion began last February. The Ukrainian president has confirmed this morning in a tweet that he is on his way to the United States to meet with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, and offer a speech in plenary session of the country’s Congress.

Biden will announce the delivery of Patriot surface-to-air missiles to kyiv on Wednesday. US President Joe Biden will announce the delivery of Patriot surface-to-air missiles to kyiv on Wednesday during Zelensky’s visit to Washington, according to US diplomatic sources. The US will also commit to training Ukrainian military in a third country.

Moscow, before Zelenski’s visit to the US: “The new delivery of arms aggravates the conflict”. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, has commented on the visit of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, to Washington, saying that “a new delivery of arms aggravates the conflict.” Peskov also rules out a change from kyiv on the peace negotiations. “The supply of weapons continues and the range of weapons supplied is expanding. All this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine, ”he said.

The director of the UN atomic agency will travel to Russia on Thursday to discuss the creation of a security zone at the Zaporizhia plant. Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, will travel to Russia tomorrow, Thursday, to address the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, in southern Ukraine, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Putin postpones his annual speech to Parliament until 2023, despite being bound by the Constitution. The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will not deliver the annual speech before the two houses of Parliament in 2022, despite the fact that the Constitution obliges the president to grant “annual messages” before a forum called the Federal Assembly.

Xi Jinping calls for “restraint” in Ukraine during a meeting with former Russian President Medvedev. Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday with former Russian President Dimitri Medvedev in which he called for “moderation” and “dialogue” in the Ukraine conflict, according to the Xinhua news agency. Medvedev came to China at the invitation of the Communist Party as chairman of the United Russia party.

In the image, Andriy Andriyenko (AP Photo)a man plays with a dog in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday.