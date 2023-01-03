What has happened in the last hours

On the 314th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Tuesday, January 3:

Ukraine claims to have shot down 500 Iranian-made Russian drones since September. The Ukrainian authorities have affirmed this Tuesday that they have shot down some 500 drones launched by the Russian army and manufactured in Iran since last September. Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force command, has stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces “will be ready”. “We shot down the drones,” he stressed, before detailing that 84 drones “were intercepted and shot down in two days,” according to information from the Ukrinform news agency.

Putin plans to speak with Erdogan this Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to speak with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov confirmed to the Interfax news agency. The Islamist leader, who has tried to mediate between Moscow and kyiv to end the war in Ukraine, is one of the leaders who has met the Russian president the most times since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine in February last year.

Sunak reiterates his long-term commitment to Zelensky in their first call of the year. The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, reiterated on Tuesday to Volodimir Zelensky that the Ukrainian president can count on the support of the United Kingdom in the long term. The first conversation of 2023 between the two leaders has been marked by the recent attacks with drones. “Both leaders have discussed the abhorrent drone attacks in Ukraine in recent days,” said a Downing Street statement following the conversation between Sunak and Zelensky. “We have agreed to intensify our efforts to bring victory closer this year,” the Ukrainian president has indicated through his Telegram account. “We already have concrete decisions in this regard.”

The UN reports that 6,919 civilians have died in Ukraine due to the war. The United Nations Office for Human Rights has reported that 6,919 civilians have been killed and 11,075 wounded in Ukraine since the war began until January 2. The organization has detailed that the real figures are surely much higher, especially in the regions where the fighting is being more intense and where the monitoring work of the organization’s observers is more difficult. To date, 2,737 men, 1,842 women, 216 boys and 175 girls have been identified among the deceased.

Ukraine claims to have discovered another torture chamber in the province of Mykolaiv. The General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine has reported on Tuesday the discovery of another torture chamber in the Mikolaiv region, in the town of Oleksandrivka, liberated from Russian occupation. “According to the investigation, representatives of the aggressor country seized a house in the town. They illegally detained and brutally tortured local residents who refused to cooperate with the enemy,” said the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office, quoted by the Ukrinform agency.

Kuleba invites the president of the International Olympic Committee to see the impact of the war on Ukrainian sports. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, invited on Tuesday the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, to the city of Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk province, to learn about the impact of the Russian war of aggression on Ukrainian sports. “I invite all sports officials who want to allow Russian athletes to participate in international competitions because ‘sport is above politics’, including IOC President Thomas Bach, to visit ‘Altair’ and see for themselves. Russia’s ‘sports neutrality’”, he wrote in a message on Instagram.

In this photo by Dmitri Lovetsky for the AP, a poster in St. Petersburg celebrating a fallen Russian soldier in Ukraine.