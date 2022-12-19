When several days go by and Serhii doesn’t send a kitten meme or a flower emoji wishing him good night, Maria Sahuquillo, who was a correspondent for four years in Moscow, worries: “Is everything okay?” “bso bude double”, everything will be fine, replies the Ukrainian military veteran he met in the war. Boris for weeks, however, he has not responded to messages from Louis Doncel, who spoke to this young LGTBI activist in kyiv when he went as a special envoy in July. The interviewee was very nervous, the next day he was going to the front of Donbas. The journalist trusts that he has not been one of the 100,000 Ukrainian victims who, between wounded and dead, have already claimed the conflict.

Seven of the fifteen journalists from EL PAÍS who have covered the invasion of Ukraine, have brought this Sunday to the auditorium of the Caixaforum in Madrid the stories of those who knew and have not been able to forget. A woman who takes care of flowers surrounded by rubble in Kramatorsk, an old woman who cooks soup with nothing at the border, some children playing soccer among the tanks of Lviv. “Minimum details that do not always fit in the chronicles,” he says Pepa Bueno, director of EL PAÍSto present stories of a waran event attended by authorities such as the Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz and the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and around 200 of the 250,000 subscribers of EL PAÍS to whom the director dedicated the event, since, without their support, the newspaper could not have covered the conflict on the ground.

For Patricia Gosalvez

In the image, from alvaro garcia,María Sahuquillo during her participation in stories of a war an event in which journalists from EL PAÍS shared their experience in the conflict in Ukraine with subscribers.

