On the 324th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 12:00 this Friday, January 13:

Russia claims it has taken the key eastern town of Soledar. The Russian Ministry of Defense has affirmed this Friday that its troops took control of the Ukrainian town of Soledar, located in the province of Donetsk (east) and key to the supply of kyiv’s troops on the Eastern Front. From the municipality, which numbered 11,000 before the war began, Kremlin troops may try to cut off the military supply highway that runs parallel to the Donetsk front. If confirmed – Ukraine has not yet corroborated the information from the Kremlin – it would be a significant step for Moscow to try to isolate the neighboring city of Bakhmut, the main Russian target in the Donetsk province, as Moscow has acknowledged. Furthermore, it would be the invader’s first strategic victory in the war since July, when Kremlin forces captured the cities of Lisichansk and Severodonetsk, in the neighboring province of Lugansk.

Russia uses prisoners to produce weapons, according to British intelligence. The Russian defense industry is turning to prisons to achieve the level of production the country requires in times of war. According to the latest intelligence report from the British Ministry of Defense, producers of arms and military equipment are employing thousands of prisoners to increase production, although this is especially the case with manufacturers of unsophisticated equipment.

A senior Kremlin official proposes first mobilizing naturalized Russian citizens. The head of the Russian Instructional Committee (VIR), Alexandr Bastrikin, has proposed to study the priority mobilization of Russian naturalized for the military campaign in Ukraine, in an interview published this Friday by the newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta. “It is convenient to study the priority dispatch of naturalized citizens to participate in the fulfillment of the tasks of the special military operation”, Bastrikin pointed out, who stressed that, by obtaining citizenship, “they acquire rights but also obligations”. . Bastrikin added that official statistics indicate that foreigners massively obtain Russian citizenship by evading military service, which is one of the duties imposed by the Constitution.

The OEIA will deploy inspectors to all nuclear power plants in Ukraine. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans to deploy international inspectors to all nuclear power plants in Ukraine, thus reinforcing its presence in the country after Russia has damaged the electrical system in a large part of the territory in recent months, it has reported. The Wall Street Journal. The director of the OEIA, Rafael Grossi, plans to visit Ukraine next week to deploy international inspectors to all the country’s nuclear power plants, reinforcing surveillance as he has already done at the Zaporizhia plant in the southeast of the country.

France announces that it will deliver AMX 10-RC light battle tanks to Ukraine in the next two months. France has said it expects to be able to deliver the AMX 10-RC, a type of light combat tank, to Ukraine in the next two months, French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said in a statement. The text contains a summary of the conversation that Lecornu held yesterday Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, in which the French government reiterated its support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, which began on February 24.

In the photograph, which is Arman Soldin for France Presse, general view of the outskirts of Soledar (Donetsk), last Wednesday.