Scholz, in Davos: “We will continue to help Ukraine for as long as it takes”

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, spoke this Wednesday at the World Economic Forum, which is being held in Davos (Switzerland). “Russia has already completely failed in its attempt to achieve its imperialist goals. Ukraine is defending itself with great success and impressive courage. The international alliance, led by the G-7, is providing the country with financial aid and military assistance,” Scholz began. “Germany alone made 12 billion euros available last year and we will continue to help Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he added. “But for the war to end, Russian aggression must fail. And that is why we are continually helping Ukraine with large amounts of weapons in close collaboration with our allies. This includes air defense systems, such as the Iris T and Patriot, artillery and armed infantry vehicles,” added Scholz, whose government has been under pressure from its Western partners for days to allow modern tanks to be sent to Ukraine.

However, the German chancellor has not announced this Wednesday in Davos any decision regarding the Leopard 2, the German-made tanks that Poland and Finland —who have them— want to send to kyiv, although both need permission from Berlin, the country where they are manufactured, to export them. Warsaw and Reykjavik are precisely the two partners that have the most units of Leopard tanks ready to be quickly supplied to kyiv. Asked during question time about the possible shipment of tanks, Scholz has defended that Germany is, with the United Kingdom, the second country that has supported Ukraine the most after the United States. “We are not only supporting Ukraine with financial and humanitarian aid, but also with a lot of weapons. And if we look at that, we are one of the countries that is doing the most, ”he insisted.

“And we will continue to help in such a big way,” added Scholz, who spoke of the multiple launch missile systems that Berlin has delivered to Ukraine as being very effective. “We will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine that are very important for Ukraine’s air defense,” said the foreign minister, who cited the Iris T. “This is our strategy, based on joint communication with our allies. We are working with them, discussing with them, and we will not do something alone, but with them, especially with the United States, which are very important in this common task of defending Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty. As I said in my speech, we will do this for as long as necessary,” Scholz said, who also warned: “It is also clear that we are going to prevent this from becoming a war between Russia and NATO.”

The German government, at least for the moment, has not taken the step of sending tanks to Ukraine because it fears that the image of its armored vehicles facing Russian tanks on the battlefield represents a new escalation in the war. However, the UK already announced last weekend that it would give kyiv 14 Challenger 2 tanks to help the Ukrainian Army defend against the Russian invasion.

Ukraine has repeatedly claimed that the arrival of Western main battle tanks would give its armed forces enough firepower to drive off Russian troops in decisive battles. kyiv, which has suffered from the invasion of Kremlin troops since February 24, believes that it needs about 300 Western tanks. “My will, the will of Germany, of the EU and of the countries that help the Ukrainian nation, is that they will be able to be an independent and democratic country that will succeed in joining the EU,” Scholz said at the end of his speech. .

This same Friday, some thirty NATO defense officials and their partners will participate in Ramstein (Germany), the main US air base in Europe, in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. (THE COUNTRY)

In the video that follows these lines you can see Scholz’s intervention in Davos: