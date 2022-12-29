What has happened in the last hours

On the 308th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Wednesday, December 28:

Zelensky: “The reconstruction of Ukraine will be the biggest economic project in Europe.” The Ukrainian president gave a speech before the Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, on Wednesday, in which he assured that the reconstruction of the country will be the largest economic project in Europe. “The reconstruction will be the largest economic project in Europe. The entire territory of our state needs reconstruction. In the same way, we will restore normality of life in the territories of Donbas and Crimea, ”he assured.

The attacks on Kherson reach the maternity hospital. The Russian offensive on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has hit the maternity ward of a hospital. In just 24 hours, Russian troops launched more than 30 missiles against military targets, according to the Russian army’s complaint. The attack on the maternity hospital has not left any injuries and the patients have been transferred to a shelter, Kirilo Timoshenko, deputy chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, has pointed out and reported the Reuters agency.

Russia settles that there is no “peace plan” with Ukraine if they do not accept the new reality of the annexed regions. The Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, stressed this Wednesday that there is no “peace plan” with Ukraine if it does not take into account the current status of the four recently annexed Ukrainian regions after the holding of dubious popular consultations that have not been recognized beyond Moscow and Minsk.

Sánchez justifies the increase in military spending. The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, took advantage this Wednesday of his visit to the Spanish troops deployed in Lebanon to justify the increase in Spanish defense spending to reach 2% of GDP in 2029. “The brutal, illegal and unjustified aggression of Russia against Ukraine has revealed the importance and fragility of our security”, said Sánchez, at the Miguel de Cervantes base, where the bulk of the 646 Spanish blue helmets deployed in the south of the country are concentrated.

In this photo by Clodagh Kilcoine, three people on bicycles pass a fallen communications tower during heavy shelling in Yampil on Wednesday.