Ukraine intends to convert towns that suffered from the Russian invasion, such as Irpin and Bucha, into tourist destinations

Tourism will be one of the ways to rebuild Ukraine, which intends to turn Russian invasion scenes into tourist destinations so that the horror of war is not forgotten, with a program that will be presented at the Fitur international fair in Madrid. “Ukraine wants to turn some of the scenes that the Russian invasion of the country has made internationally famous into tourist destinations to promote this sector and, at the same time, help not forget the suffering and destruction they have suffered at the hands of Russia” , explained this Thursday in a statement a Ukrainian delegation that will attend the fair next week.

To already known destinations such as the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which in 2019 was visited by more than 100,000 people, the capital kyiv or the UNESCO heritage city of Lviv, they now want to add “new war-related products”. The State Agency for the Development of Tourism of Ukraine works with towns such as Bucha or Irpin, scenes of massacres of civilians during the occupation by Russian troops, the statement said.

The president of this entity, Mariana Oleskiv, plans to participate in the fair, from January 18 to 22, in the presentation of the Meet Ukraine (Meet Ukraine) in a space provided free of charge by the organizers, the IFEMA consortium, something that “only does in critical situations like the one the country is going through.” Oleskiv appreciates the support of many countries for Ukraine, but adds that “now we need you to come and spend money here” to help the country financially through tourism.

“Luckily, the war has not destroyed tourist infrastructure,” according to the president, although organizations such as the United Nations have warned of damage to hundreds of cultural and historical assets, such as museums, theaters or churches, so one of the issues that will expose the Ukrainian delegation will be the heritage affected by the war.

The Ukrainian mission has scheduled interviews with ambassadors in Spain, especially from countries neighboring Ukraine, a meeting with businessmen and meetings with sister cities with others in Ukraine, among other activities in search of cooperation and collaboration agreements with institutions and companies. (Efe)