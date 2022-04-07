The coming crisis. If the world economic situation caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine does not stabilize, in the coming weeks Mazatlecos will also begin to feel its effects. Trucking alliances are already analyzing the possibility of reducing runs on some routes to cope with the high cost of diesel. And there is no sector that is not affected by sudden changes in fuel prices. Farmers see increased production costs, carriers plan to stop part of their fleets due to the unaffordability of the service and this would affect imports, exports and the operability of industries. The situation has made it difficult for Pemex to supply distributors and marketers. The Pemex superintendence in Mazatlan has made a list to sectorize the supply of diesel by municipalities and states.

Corruption in Conapesca. A few days ago, federal deputy Leobardo Alcántara announced that he will take to the Congress of the Union the case of extortion reported in Conapesca against shipowners from Sinaloa, to demand that the Superior Audit of the Federation carry out an in-depth audit in that unit. To this voice was added yesterday that of the also federal legislator, Olegaria Carrasco, who considered the alleged corruption denounced in the inspection department of Conapesca to be scandalous. And is not for less. The three subjects under investigation were accused of extorting a Mazatlan shipowner with apocryphal documents to deprive him of a production worth 2 million pesos. After this case was made public, there is now a cascade of complaints about alleged pressure, harassment and attempted extortion by officials.

misleading In recent days, the complaint of citizens who have been harassed by people from the south of the country to participate in games of chance that are installed in parking lots of shopping centers in Mazatlan has gone viral on social networks. The complainants agree that there are several individuals who act in collusion to deceive the man or woman, who are hooked through the delivery of tickets to participate for free. It becomes obvious that they don’t win, then they are persuaded to gamble their money on a deceptive and rigged game. They point out that despite the fact that they are games of chance and that they should be regulated by the authority, they do not know why the City Council does not act against them.

On alert. A few days before the Easter holidays begin, Mazatlan is receiving people from different parts of the country that cause a good economic impact. Unfortunately, among the paper money that is in circulation, the authorities have detected fake bills that end up affecting the economy. Faced with this situation, they call on citizens to check high-denomination bills so as not to fall for the deception and report it to the authorities, who have already arrested a person for this situation.

ignorance. In Escuinapa, those who have given something to talk about are the members of the Cabildo, who have shown their total ignorance of the procedures for meeting. In addition to this, in the last session, the councilor of the Labor Party, Gabriel Astorga Ceja, made a request to the Plenary to convene a session only from Tuesday to Thursday. With the argument that during the weekends there are no officials to clear their doubts about any approach that could be touched on in this Plenary.