Brazilian president gave an interview in the United Arab Emirates and disregarded that Russia invaded and bombed Ukraine first, on February 24, 2022, starting the conflict

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) presented this Sunday (April 16, 2023) an analysis completely opposite to that adopted by the United States and European countries that are members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) on the reasons for the war between Russia and Ukraine. In an interview during his stopover in the United Arab Emirates, on his return trip from China, the PT said: “The war decision was taken by the 2 countries”.

This evaluation by Lula ignores that it was Russia that took the first warlike attitude in February 24, 2022, when his army invaded and bombed sovereign regions of Ukraine. From this Russian attitude, the Ukrainians retaliated and the war began to escalate.

Lula’s argument must displease the US and the majority of Europe. The PT practically supports a narrative emphatically defended by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, about the Western provocation that would have led him to decide to invade Ukraine. For example, the advance of NATO in the last two decades.

By saying that the war in Europe is the indistinct responsibility of Russia and Ukraine, Lula adopts a rhetoric that is more pro-Russia than neutral, as he says he is pursuing. Until now, the president has been saying only that it would be necessary to form a group of countries not involved in the conflict to mediate a peace agreement. He had also been highly critical of the US.

Shortly before leaving on Saturday (April 15, 2023) from Beijing to the United Arab Emirates, Lula had declared: “The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace. The European Union needs to start talking about peace so that we can convince the Putin and the [presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky that peace interests everyone and war is only interesting to 2”.

On Sunday, by blaming Russia and Ukraine for the war, and saying that Europe and the US do not help, the Brazilian president escalated his anti-US and anti-NATO rhetoric.

Lula also once again proposed the creation of a “G20 for peace” to put an end to the war.

“What we are trying to build is a group of countries that have nothing to do with war, that don’t want war, that want to build peace in the world so that we can talk to both Russia and Ukraine.”, he stated. “But we also have to take into account that we need to talk with the United States and the European Union, that is, we need to convince people that peace is the best way to establish any process of conversation.”

RETURN TO BRAZIL

This Sunday (April 16), Lula ends his official trip to Asia, which began with his trip to China on Tuesday (April 11), where he fulfilled official commitments until Friday (April 14), when he went to the United Arab Emirates .

The president left to return to Brazil after the press conference. He should make a technical stop in Lisbon, lasting almost two hours, and then embark on a flight to Brasília. He should arrive around 9 pm.

