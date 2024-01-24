War between Meloni and Repubblica, Fazzolari's morning show and the opposition to the government's attack

It doesn't stop clash between the government Melons and the daily newspaper Republic. In the morning at 11 am in Palazzo Chigithe daily bulletin which indicates slogans and positions to be held on various issues by FdI parliamentarians, the prime minister's loyalist Fazzolari, indicates the priorities. “The Republic, instead of informing himself and giving news, he prefers to dedicate his time and energy to trying to attack the government and the Brothers of Italy“. According to Meloni's propaganda – writes Repubblica – its journalists do not carry out their work freely, conditioned by the interests of whoever owns the Gedi group, namely John Elkann. But whoever talks to FdI deputies – claims Il Sheet – we hear every time: “That there is a great Roman conspiracy whose summit is Dagospia”. They fear Dagospia more than the Financial Timesa beast they dream of starving, as well as the partisan Gianni Letta, from whom it is “better to stay away”.

This time, however, the attack on the press does not go unnoticed. She is the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, on the sidelines of the duel in Montecitorio with Meloni during prime time, to address the Prime Minister. “Instead of dealing with attach the printas he is doing these days with Repubblica to which my solidarity goes, Meloni should take care of the concrete issues of the country”. And then, even more clearly: “For Meloni the European campaign is one Hungarian countryside. We have already seen these very violent attacks on investigative journalism and freedom of the press, alongside those on the independence of the judiciary and trade unions, in countries that define themselves as illiberal democracies. Any sincere democrat cannot allow this“. And the leader of the Greens Angelo Bonelli also makes himself heard: “It's a dangerous model of gagging information, similar to what happened in Hungary with Orban“.

