Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro announced this week a series of actions to “dismember” the “corruption mafias that have installed themselves in important sectors of the country’s economic apparatus, the judicial apparatus and the political apparatus”.

So far, authorities have arrested 19 officials allegedly linked to acts of corruption, five of whom have had their identities disclosed: former head of the Superintendence of Cryptoassets (Sunacrip) Joselit Ramírez, pro-government deputy Hugbel Roa, whose parliamentary immunity was suspended on Tuesday (21), two judges and a Chavista mayor.

Regarding the investigations into alleged “serious” acts of corruption at the state-owned oil company PDVSA, the Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami, resigned from his position, “with the aim of supporting, monitoring and fully supporting this process”.

“The Bolivarian Revolution faces corruption with a firm and forceful position. It is a constant fight for the defense of Bolivarian morals and ethics”, said the Venezuelan dictator, in a message published on his Twitter account.

Despite this virulent anti-corruption discourse, analysts point out that Maduro is not really interested in combating wrongdoing – just as the Chinese Xi Jinping has done since he came to power, his real objective is to stifle political dissent and eliminate opponents within Chavismo itself.

In an interview with the Infobae website, Andrés Izarra, former Minister of Communications in the Hugo Chávez government (1999-2013) who is in exile in Germany, classified the purge promoted by Maduro as a movement of a “war between mafias”.

“Tareck El Aissami, who was oil minister until now and who has just resigned, was a very powerful person within the structure of madurismo. He was not only president of PDVSA, which gave him a lot of access to the main resources that the country has, but he also controlled an important political structure. There were several governors who were on his team, ministers… That is, he controlled power within the Executive, economic power, intelligence services, armed forces…”, said Izarra, who added that the former Minister of Petroleum, targeted of US sanctions, it also maintained important international relations, mainly “with the Russians, Turks, Syrians, with Hezbollah…”.

Just as Vladimir Putin authorizes Russian oligarchs to share the blessings of power, as long as they do not want to remove him from the throne, Maduro has always allowed members of his close circle to take advantage of the criminal structure set up in the heart of the Venezuelan government, “but not that they dispute power with him”, according to Izarra.

In this sense, a purge within Chavismo began to contain “a very large power that had been built in its shadow” [de

Maduro]”. “Now, Nicolás is after the head of Tareck El Aissami to decapitate that power”, said the former minister.

Purges in 2017

Antonio de la Cruz, executive director of the independent organization Inter American Trends, pointed out in an article for the El Nacional website that purges are nothing new for Maduro: in 2017, he lashed out at Rafael Ramírez, former president of PDVSA and former minister of Hugo Chávez oil.

At the time, the Public Ministry (the Venezuelan judiciary is totally subservient to Maduro) opened a “criminal investigation” against Ramírez for documents that allegedly incriminated him “as a direct partner in intermediation operations for the purchase and sale of oil”. There were arrests and 65 employees of the Venezuelan state oil company were fired.

If at the time the objective was to deflate internal discontent over hyperinflation, which reached an unbelievable 130,060% in 2018, and a macroeconomic decline of around 80% from 2012, Maduro now faces protests from teachers and other public sector employees. due to rising prices, which is bringing the country closer to hyperinflation again and eroding the income of the Venezuelan population.

This is on the eve of a presidential election, which should be held in 2024 (probably with known levels of lack of transparency and accountability).

“Maduro needs to restore the connection with the bases of the PSUV [partido governista] to face the presidential election. This time, he had to hand over the head of someone from his inner circle, because El Aissami is to Maduro what Ramírez was to Chávez. They are accomplices in the crimes they committed together,” said Cruz. “Maduro once again uses the fight against corruption for political ends.” (With EFE Agency)