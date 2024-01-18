US launches new series of attacks against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen

This Wednesday, the United States launched a new wave of attacks against areas in Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels hours after declaring the Shiite group 'terrorist', US media reported.

Likewise, the official account of the US Central Command (CENTCOM, in English) confirmed through the social network located off the coast of Yemen, which did not cause any injuries.

The Genco Picardy, as this bulk carrier flying the Marshall Islands flag is called, was able to continue sailing after the attack.

The designation of the Houthis as 'terrorists' came days after another US and UK bombing campaign against the group's military targets in Yemen over the insurgents' attacks on ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Bab Strait. al Mandeb, which have seriously affected international maritime trade.

Last Monday, the rebels attacked another American cargo ship with a missile, without causing any injuries or significant damage, and on Tuesday, they carried out another new hostile action against a Greek ship.

The new status for the Houthis will go into effect 30 days from now, on February 16, and in a call with journalists US officials assured that Washington 'will consider' suspending it if the rebels stop their attacks.

The Houthis have described this designation as an 'honor' for supporting Palestine, although they expressed their rejection of this 'unfair' decision.

For their part, the US and the United Kingdom launched a military offensive against the Houthi rebels to defend 'freedom of navigation' a week ago.

In a joint statement supported by eight other countries, they then indicated that the decision to attack Houthi positions in Yemen was also motivated by the defense of international trade and those who transit through the waters of the Red Sea, through which almost 15% of trade circulates. global maritime.

Within the framework of the war in Gaza, the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have begun carrying out these attacks since November 19 on vessels that, they claim, are related to Israel or heading towards that country.