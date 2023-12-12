The Spanish Foreign Minister announces that six Hispanic-Palestinians and six of their relatives have left Gaza

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has announced that 12 Palestinians (six Spanish-Palestinian and six family members) have been able to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing, which connects the enclave with Egypt. They thus join more than a hundred Hispano-Palestinians who have already left the enclave.

“Today I have happy news for Spain, 12 Palestinians, six Spanish-Palestinian and six of their relatives, have been able to leave Gaza through Rafah and are currently heading to Cairo,” Albares announced at a press conference after participating in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU, where the conflict between Israel and Hamas has occupied a good part of the conversations.

According to diplomatic sources, there are very few Spanish-Palestinian citizens who remain there, “a few dozen” of whom refuse to leave the territory.

More than a month of war had already passed when, in mid-November, the first Spaniards managed to leave the Strip. In three days, 143 citizens (including people with Spanish passports and family members) arrived in Egypt. Then, Foreign Affairs reported that it concluded that phase of the evacuation operation. Although it admitted that there could be some more citizens with Spanish nationality who had not wanted to leave or were not in a position to do so, the ministry assured that it would not ignore them and would facilitate their departure, which would be carried out individually or in small groups. Just a week later, a group of 31 other people, made up of Hispanic-Palestinians and their families, also managed to leave Gaza.