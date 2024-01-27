What has happened in the last few hours

These are the most relevant news about Israel's military offensive in Gaza and the escalation in the Middle East at 8:00 p.m. this Friday, January 26:

The UN Court avoids demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, but demands that Israel take measures to prevent genocide. The United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) this Friday ordered Israel to adopt all necessary measures to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza, although it has avoided adopting the most emphatic measure: demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. the fringe. The judges have not asked the Jewish State to stop its military offensive in the enclave, which has already left more than 26,000 dead, but the demand that Israel allow “the delivery of essential humanitarian aid urgently needed by the Palestinians” shows that the court, the highest judicial body of the UN, is “aware of the human tragedy that is taking place in the area”, as its president, Joan Donoghue, has indicated.

Israel is relieved that The Hague does not call for a ceasefire in Gaza and promises to continue until “total victory.” In Israel, the fiery rhetoric of some ministers does not hide their relief at the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague. The biggest fear in the country was that he had ordered a ceasefire in Gaza this Friday. It would have meant a serious image blow and left its allies in a delicate position, since it is up to the international community to impose the judges' decisions, which are binding. For its part, the United States has affirmed that the measures are consistent with Washington's view that Israel has the right to take measures, within international law, to ensure that attacks like those on October 7 are repeated.

Hamas welcomes UN Court ruling and calls for Israel to be forced to comply. The Islamist group Hamas has welcomed the measures taken this Friday by the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) that requires Israel to prevent a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and allow access to more humanitarian assistance in the devastated enclave. “The decision of the International Court of Justice is an important development that contributes to isolating the occupation and exposing its crimes in Gaza. We ask that the occupation be forced to implement the Court's decisions,” Sami Abu Zuhri, a Hamas spokesman, said in a statement. The Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Riyad al Maliki, welcomed the resolution and recalled that the decisions of this body are “mandatory”. “Palestine welcomes the provisional measures ordered today by the International Court of Justice. The TIJ judges evaluated the facts and the law. They failed in favor of humanity and international law,” Maliki stated in a video message released by his ministry.

Brussels says it expects Israel and Hamas to take the measures demanded by the UN Court. The European Union has stated that it expects Israel and Hamas to fully comply with the measures ordered by the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague. “The orders of the International Court of Justice are binding on the parties and they must comply with them. The European Union expects its full, immediate and effective implementation,” the European Commission said in a statement.

Human Rights Watch calls on countries to use their influence on Israel to make it respect the UN Court's ruling. The ruling of the UN International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, in which it urges Israel to avoid a genocide, has been welcomed by the organization Human Rights Watch as “a historic decision” that demands “immediate action to stop genocide and further atrocities against the Palestinians of Gaza.” “Governments have to use their influence to ensure that the order is implemented [del tribunal]since the severity of the suffering of civilians in Gaza, caused by Israel's war crimes, demands nothing less than that,” the NGO said.

UN terminates contracts of several employees accused of involvement in October 7 Hamas attacks. The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) announced this Friday its decision to terminate the contracts of several members of its staff who allegedly participated in the attacks against Israel on October 7. The agency has launched an investigation to clarify the facts. The US Government has announced the immediate suspension of its funding to UNRWA for the duration of the investigation.

WHO rejects Israeli accusations of “collusion” with Hamas: “They endanger our workers”. The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has accused the Government of Israel of making “false complaints” against the agency that may even “endanger” its workers, a day after an Israeli representative publicly discredits the organization's alleged “collusion” with Hamas.

The UN says Israel does not bother to respond to letters asking it to ease the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Government of Israel has not responded to any of the communications sent to it by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and also refuses to maintain contact with its representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as to issue visas for its international staff. “International staff have been waiting for their visas for three years. I have received one, although obviously short-lived, and I hope they extend it,” revealed today the United Nations human rights chief for Gaza and the West Bank, Ajith Sunghay, who made a brief visit to Gaza last week.

The Red Crescent denounces that Israeli tanks attack the surroundings of the Khan Younis hospital where its ambulance center is located. The Palestinian Red Crescent denounced this Friday that Israeli troops and tanks are surrounding and attacking for the fifth consecutive day the Al Amal hospital, located in Khan Yunis (southern Gaza), where the organization has its ambulance center. The area near the medical center, according to the NGO, suffers from “heavy gunshots.” “There are several injured, and our teams are unable to reach them,” the Red Crescent added in a tweet published on the social network Israelis to continue bombing areas that they had previously designated as “safe”, even if unilaterally, and to give “chaotic” evacuation orders in areas of the southern Gaza Strip such as Khan Younis, the current epicenter of the military offensive on the Palestinian enclave.